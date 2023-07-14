BTC, ADA, TRX, MATIC, LTC and SOL Price Analysis for July 14

Original U.Today article

The rates of most of the coins have blasted, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.23% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is trading near the resistance at $31,500. If the bar closes near it or even above it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a breakout, followed by a blast to the $32,000 zone and above.

Bitcoin is trading at $31,261 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 20%.

On the daily time frame, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has made a false breakout of yesterday's peak at $0.3673. If the closure happens far from that mark, traders may witness a correction to the $0.32-$0.34 area soon.

ADA is trading at $0.3478 at press time.

TRX/USD

The price of TRX has risen by 5% since yesterday.

Yesterday's candle confirmed the buyers' pressure as it closed above the zone of $0.08. If buyers hold the initiative, the upward move will continue to the nearest resistance level at $0.08580.

TRX is trading at $0.08209 at press time.

MATIC/USD

MATIC is not an exception to the rule, rising by 11%.

From the technical point of view, the rate of MATIC might face a local correction as the altcoin needs to get more energy for further growth.

In this regard, traders are likely to see a drop to the $0.80 area within the next few days.

MATIC is trading at $0.8459 at press time.

LTC/USD

Litecoin (LTC) is one of the smallest gainers with growth of 1.65%.

Despite yesterday's rise, the rate of Litecoin (LTC) has not accumulated enough energy for midterm growth. The low volume confirms such a statement. Respectively, ongoing consolidation in the range of $95-$105 is the more likely scenario.

LTC is trading at $101 at press time.

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has blasted by 26% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the rate of SOL has fixed above the resistance at $26.80. If bulls hold the price above that mark, the growth may lead to the test of the $35-$40 zone by the end of the month.

SOL is trading at $28.31 at press time.