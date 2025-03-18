Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reaches Crucial Price Test, Ethereum (ETH) Eyeing $2,000 Again, Can XRP Avoid This Grim Movement?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As it tests its 26-day Exponential Moving Average, Shiba Inu is currently encountering a significant technical obstacle. The asset's near-term trajectory will probably be determined by the outcome of this level, which has historically served as a significant resistance point. SHIB has successfully staged a recovery attempt following an extended downtrend, rising back toward a crucial resistance zone.

The first significant barrier to a long-term uptrend is the 26 EMA test. If this level is broken above, it may open the door for additional gains and possibly a move toward the 50 EMA. However, if this resistance is not overcome, selling pressure may resume.

SHIB may find it difficult to sustain its recent momentum if it is rejected at this point, running the risk of experiencing another decline toward its earlier support levels. An additional rejection could make the recovery even more difficult for the asset, which has already had a difficult time beating bearish sentiment.

The market volume is still quite low, which further complicates matters and suggests that there is not much buying conviction. In the absence of demand, it becomes more difficult for SHIB to surpass important resistance levels. The result of this test may be important for traders and investors who are keeping an eye on the market.

While another rejection might strengthen the current bearish trend, a successful breakthrough might validate a trend reversal. The next few days will be crucial in deciding whether SHIB can recover lost ground or if it continues to be trapped in a protracted consolidation phase.

Ethereum turns around

After losing that crucial support-turned-resistance, Ethereum is now attempting to regain the $2,000 price level. The asset is presently trading at $1,900, a crucial technical and psychological level that will dictate its short-term course. The sharp drop in Ethereum's price recently coincided with a spike in selling volume, indicating that the market is still dominated by bearish pressure.

Such volume spikes during a downward trend in the past indicate that traders and big investors are selling off their holdings, possibly in anticipation of more declines. This poses a significant obstacle to ETH's efforts to recover.

A closer examination of Ethereum's current chart configuration shows that although it has been able to stabilize around the $1,900 mark, a deeper retracement may be possible if this level is not maintained. If ETH breaks below this level, it may return to lower supports, perhaps as low as $1,800.

While ETH would need to overcome resistance levels at $2,100 and $2,200 to confirm a sustained uptrend, a resurgence above $2,000 might indicate a possible reversal. Moving averages also maintain their bearish inclination, which supports the market's cautious attitude. Whether buyers can intervene to counteract selling pressure will determine Ethereum's next course of action. The possibility of ETH recovering its losses may exist if it can maintain momentum and overcome significant resistance areas.

XRP's big test

Although the price of XRP has been rising steadily, the asset's next move may be determined by a significant resistance level. An important point of resistance is the 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). A significant decline could wipe out recent gains if XRP is unable to surpass this level.

At the moment, the 26 EMA is a crucial level for XRP. In the past, this moving average has been crucial in determining the short-term trend of XRP. A stronger rally might be possible if the asset successfully breaks above this resistance, but a rejection at this level could cause it to drop further. Although volume is still quite low, the current price movement indicates that bulls are trying to push XRP higher.

This calls into question how strong the current uptrend is. XRP may find it difficult to maintain its recent recovery if it loses momentum. In the event that XRP is rejected at the 26 EMA, $2.30 would be the next significant support level.

A breakdown below this might increase selling pressure and push the asset back toward the 200 EMA's position at $1.88. A change in sentiment would be indicated by such a move, which would push the market lower. A successful breakout, however, might enable XRP to recover to higher levels, perhaps aiming for $2.50 and higher.