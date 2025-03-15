Pepe (PEPE) Meme Coin Becomes Only Meme Crypto in Red

Advertisement

Amid today's boring market, some meme coin categories are outperorming. Pepe (PEPE), the first frog-coin and major community-driven cryptocurrency, closes the week with the biggest gains despite having painful 24 hours.

Meme coin apathy: Pepe (PEPE) breaks trends

In the last 24 hours, Pepe (PEPE), a top five meme coin and one of the most popular meme cryptocurrencies in the multi-chain, saw its price plunging from $0.00000730 to $0.000007. As a result, it is the only meme coin in the red on the daily time frame among the 100 largest cryptocurrencies.

At the same time, on the weekly chart, its performance reveals a different picture. In the last seven days, the Pepe (PEPE) price surged by over 6%. It makes the coin the seventh fastest-growing altcoin in the top 100 as it ourperformed all of the competitors in the meme coin segment.

Image by CoinGecko

Among the meme coin categories, only two managed to post double-digit gains in 24 hours, i.e., Solana (SOL) Meme coins and PolitFi meme coins. By contrast, Elon Musk-inspired dog-themed and cat-themed meme coins are seeing mediocre gains.

Floki (FLOKI) and Dogwifhat (WIF) memecoins are also up by 1.2%-1.5% each.

The market benchmark for today is down by 0.2%, while Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency, is up by 0.9%. The Ethereum (ETH) price added 1.2% on falling trading volume.

In th3 last 24 hours, $163 million worth of cryptocurrency positions were liquidated, and over 66% were short positions opened by cryptocurrency bears.

Dogecoin (DOGE) loses 10% in seven days, pessimism takes over

Dogecoin (DOGE), with its almost 10% weekly losses, is yet again in the spotlight for meme coiners. As covered by U.Today previously, a "death cross" was registered this week for the largest meme coin.

The majority of indicators display that things might only get worse for Dogecoin (DOGE) bulls. Dipping below $0.15, this week, it erased all gains since mid-October 2024.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was already replaced by Cardano (ADA) as the seventh largest altcoin by market cap. It also has all the chances to be eclipsed by Tron (TRX) and lose one more position in the top 10.