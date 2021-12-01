Healthcare Company Adds Shiba Inu to Its Balance Sheet

Ask The Doctor, a Canadian online healthcare company, has added $1.5 million worth of Shiba Inu to its balance sheet, according to an announcement posted on its Twitter account.



Kraken facilitated the seven-figure buy. As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu started trading on the San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange on Tuesday.

Ask The Doctor has added ~$1.5M USD (approx 31B $shib) to our balance sheet via Kraken.



We are 72 hours away from accepting #SHIB with our healthcare partners. pic.twitter.com/NHG17druCh — Ask The Doctor ® (@askthedr) December 1, 2021

The medical information website will also begin accepting the meme cryptocurrency with its healthcare partners within the next three days.



It already allows clients to pay with Dogecoin for certain services in the U.S. and Canada.



The Toronto-based company was launched in 2010, allowing its clients to connect with medical professionals via text messages or video streaming. Notably, its list of co-founders includes former NBA player Israel Idonije and former NBA star Dikembe Mutombo.

In 2016, Ask The Doctor started accepting Bitcoin payments, becoming the first healthcare company around the globe to embrace crypto.The reason for adding the new payment option was to offer customers who share sensitive medical data more privacy.