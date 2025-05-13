Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE) Losing Value Amid Market Apathy

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Tue, 13/05/2025 - 15:13
    Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), Floki Inu (FLOKI) and other blue-chip meme coins are underperforming
    Today, May 13, 2025, the largest meme cryptocurrencies are in the red. While the cryptocurrency segment takes a breath, top dog-themed coins are losing value. Owners of both large- and mid-cap meme coins are under fire today as their assets are underperforming.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) price down by 6.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) follows

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization, loses 6.6% of its valuation overnight. The SHIB price hit $0.00001552 on plunging data volume, CoinGecko's data says. Dogecoin (DOGE), the first and largest canine coin, is also in the red.

    The Dogecoin (DOGE) price dropped by 5% in 24 hours, which is significantly worse compared to the market benchmark. In a rapid move, DOGE nosedived to $0.2281 today.

    Bonk (BONK), another large community-driven meme coin, is down by 3.6% overnight, while Floki Inu (FLOKI) registered a 4.8% drop. Dogwifhat (WIF), the top Solana-based canine coin, is another underperforming crypto today, with a 3.3% price drop.

    By contrast, Pepe (PEPE), the largest frog-coin, is only down by 1.2%. +The market benchmark for all cryptocurrencies today is down 2.7%, while the Bitcoin (BTC) price is stagnant.

    Pi Network (PI) is the undisputed worst performer in the top 100. PI's price lost 13%, following Ponzi scheme allegations in social media.

    Smaller meme coins MOG, POPCAT, BRETT also in red

    Ethereum (ETH), the largest altcoin, is up by 0.9%. Major exchange tokens Unus Sed Leo (LEO), Cronos (CRO) and Nexo (NEXO) are the best performers with a 1.5-1.6% upsurge.

    In the segment of smaller meme coins, bearish sentiment is also dominating. Mog Coin (MOG) is down by 7%. As its capitalization drops below $500 million, MOG has all the chances to leave the top 200 cryptos. The first AI meme coin, Turbo (TURBO), has seen its cap dipping below $400 million.

    Popcat (POPCAT), the first mainstream cat-themed meme coin, is down by 4.1%, while Base's pioneering meme coin Based Brett (BRETT) has dropped by 2.6%.

    #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Dogecoin #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
