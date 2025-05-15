US Government Not Selling Bitcoin: White House's Bo Hines

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

During the Consensus 2025 event, the Executive Director at the White House’s Council of Advisers for Digital Assets Bo Hines answered several key questions about the U.S. government’s strategy regarding digital assets, and Bitcoin in particular.

U.S. government seeks ways to buy more Bitcoin

Among them, Hines dropped a message that is crucial for the crypto community to hear – the U.S. government, he said, holds Bitcoin and is definitely not selling it. Besides, the White House is looking for ways to accumulate more BTC without placing any additional burden on American taxpayers, as he stated earlier this year.

“We have recognized Bitcoin for its uniqueness and set it aside,” Hines told journalists. Besides, the president’s administration is watching out for developments in other cryptocurrency ecosystems and, Hines underscored, the government wants to “encourage that innovation.”

However, “Bitcoin stands alone,” Hines stressed once again. He confirmed that his “colleagues up on the Hill” recognize how important the adoption of Bitcoin and crypto is for the U.S. and for the whole world. “We are talking about updating a very archaic payment rail that has existed for quite some time,” adding that the goal is to make payments in the U.S. and in the world much faster and a lot more cost-efficient than they were in the past.

Earlier this year, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish a National Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. With a previously signed earlier, he also approved the creation of the Digital Asset Stockpile, which included not only Bitcoin but also ETH, XRP, ADA, SOL, etc.

Bitcoin to $1 million by 2028: Arthur Hayes

In a recent blog post, the former CEO of BitMEX, Arthur Hayes, made a bullish Bitcoin price prediction. He expects BTC to rocket to the $1,000,000 level between now and 2028.

Hayes named two main reasons why he sees it happening. The first one will be foreign capital repatriation. The second one will be related to the devaluation of the gargantuan stock of U.S. treasuries. Before him, the author of the best-selling book on financial management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, predicted that Bitcoin would soar to $1 million by 2035.

This year, Kiyosaki expects Bitcoin to hit at least $180,000, while Tim Draper stated this week that he believes BTC will trade at $250,000 by year’s end.