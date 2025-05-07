SHIB Price Prediction for May 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has gone up by almost 2% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is under sellers' pressure as it is closer to the support than to the resistance.

If the picture does not change by tomorrow, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a dump to the $0.00001260 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. If the daily candle closes around the current prices, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.00001250-$0.000013 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart. The volume remains low, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001274 at press time.