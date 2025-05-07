Advertisement
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 7

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 7/05/2025 - 15:23
    Can second part of the week become bullish for SHIB?
    Most of the coins are back to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has gone up by almost 2% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is under sellers' pressure as it is closer to the support than to the resistance. 

    If the picture does not change by tomorrow, one can expect a level breakout, followed by a dump to the $0.00001260 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. If the daily candle closes around the current prices, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.00001250-$0.000013 is the most likely scenario.

    Image by TradingView

    A similar situation can be seen on the weekly chart. The volume remains low, which means there are low chances of seeing sharp moves soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001274 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
