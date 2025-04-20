Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) to $200? Top Trader Breaks Silence With Epic New Price Prediction

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 20/04/2025 - 14:35
    New Solana (SOL) price prediction by top trader hints at bull run
    Solana (SOL) to $200? Top Trader Breaks Silence With Epic New Price Prediction
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The popular alternative cryptocurrency Solana (SOL) has been clinging to $125 support for weeks, refusing to move but refusing to break — until it finally did. Price dropped below the range it had been sitting on since late 2023, lost the crucial zone and looked ready for a big breakdown.

    But then came the bounce with a full reversal, green weekly close, and now we are back above that same support like nothing happened.

    HOT Stories
    Solana (SOL) to $200? Top Trader Breaks Silence With Epic New Price Prediction
    SHIB Alert: Shiba Inu Team Drops Crucial Message for SHIB Community
    Big Anti-Scam Warning Issued by SHIB Team: Details
    XRP Omitted in Coinbase Lawsuit: What's Reason?

    Technically? It’s a "fakeout" for now. Price dipped, wiped out longs and jumped right back. SOL ended the week up 7.81%, and the whole thing looked more like a bear trap than an actual move.

    On paper, this doesn’t look bad — assuming the macro backdrop doesn’t get worse. Which, of course, is a big assumption right now.

    Even expert trader "DonAlt," who is not exactly known for being a Solana fan, flagged the move. He pointed out the range was finally cleared to the downside and called the bounce a false breakdown — and despite not liking the project, admitted it doesn’t look too bad right now.

    Zooming out, nothing has changed above. The $190-$200 zone is still untouched, still heavy, and a problem. That whole area is where things fell apart the last time, and getting back up there would take a major shift — not just in SOL, but in the whole crypto market.

    The question now is simple: Was that bounce the start of a recovery, or just another failed "fakeout" in a tired market? One thing’s for sure — Solana is not dead yet. But if this bounce fades, it might be back on life support sooner than expected.

