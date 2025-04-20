Solana (SOL) to $200? Top Trader Breaks Silence With Epic New Price Prediction

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The popular alternative cryptocurrency Solana (SOL) has been clinging to $125 support for weeks, refusing to move but refusing to break — until it finally did. Price dropped below the range it had been sitting on since late 2023, lost the crucial zone and looked ready for a big breakdown.

But then came the bounce with a full reversal, green weekly close, and now we are back above that same support like nothing happened.

Technically? It’s a "fakeout" for now. Price dipped, wiped out longs and jumped right back. SOL ended the week up 7.81%, and the whole thing looked more like a bear trap than an actual move.

On paper, this doesn’t look bad — assuming the macro backdrop doesn’t get worse. Which, of course, is a big assumption right now.

Even expert trader "DonAlt," who is not exactly known for being a Solana fan, flagged the move. He pointed out the range was finally cleared to the downside and called the bounce a false breakdown — and despite not liking the project, admitted it doesn’t look too bad right now.

$SOL



Finally wiped the range to the downside that it's been resting on for so long

False breakdown for now

As long as the macro situation doesn't further deteriorate this actually doesn't look too bad



Lots of coins in crypto look alright but hinge on Trump walking back tariffs pic.twitter.com/E0SwyrMCN6 — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) April 19, 2025

Zooming out, nothing has changed above. The $190-$200 zone is still untouched, still heavy, and a problem. That whole area is where things fell apart the last time, and getting back up there would take a major shift — not just in SOL, but in the whole crypto market.

The question now is simple: Was that bounce the start of a recovery, or just another failed "fakeout" in a tired market? One thing’s for sure — Solana is not dead yet. But if this bounce fades, it might be back on life support sooner than expected.