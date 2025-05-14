Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for May 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 14/05/2025 - 15:36
    Can price of XRP keep rising after today's drop?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins are rising again, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats 

    XRP/USD

    The price of XRP has risen by 1.26% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, the rate of XRP is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the support happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $2.50 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP has bounced off the resistance of $2.6549. 

    If the daily bar closes far from that level, one can expect a test of the $2.40-$2.50 range by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the $2.59 level. If the weekly bar closes near it or above and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $2.80 area.

    XRP is trading at $2.5589 at press time.

    #XRP Price Prediction
