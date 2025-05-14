XRP Price Prediction for May 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are rising again, according to CoinStats.

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has risen by 1.26% since yesterday.

Despite today's rise, the rate of XRP is looking bearish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the support happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $2.50 zone.

On the bigger time frame, the price of XRP has bounced off the resistance of $2.6549.

If the daily bar closes far from that level, one can expect a test of the $2.40-$2.50 range by the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the $2.59 level. If the weekly bar closes near it or above and with no long wick, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $2.80 area.

XRP is trading at $2.5589 at press time.