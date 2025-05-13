Advertisement
    Dogecoin ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 13/05/2025 - 18:19
    21Shares has secured the SEC's acknowledgement with with its DOGE ETF filing
    Dogecoin ETF Filing Acknowledged by SEC
    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has acknowledged a Dogecoin (DOGE) exchange-traded fund (ETF) filing by 21Shares. 

    This comes after the SEC also moved to start reviewing a similar Dogecoin ETF filing from Grayscale in early February. 

    The acknowledgment means that the regulatory agency has added the application to the public record and kicked off a review process. It takes the SEC up to 240 days to decide whether it should approve or reject a certain ETF. 

    Of course, the fact that the SEC has merely acknowledged an ETF filing does not necessarily mean that it will eventually be greenlit. 

    It took spot Bitcoin ETFs more than a decade to finally obtain approval from the SEC. With altcoins, however, things are moving at a much faster pace with the new crypto-friendly SEC administration.     

    In late April,  the SEC delayed pot Dogecoin ETF applications from Bitwise. In early March, it also postponed its decision on Grayscale's filing.  

    The agency usually has four decision windows before the final deadline. The final possible deadline for the Dogecoin ETF filed by 21Shares would be January 9, 2026.   

    According to Bloomberg, the SEC, which is now spearheaded by libertarian Paul Atkins, is likely to approve some spot altcoin ETFs in October.   

    21Shares originally joined the Dogecoin ETF race on Apr. 10.  

