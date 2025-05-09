Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

There are no reversal signals on the market yet, according to CoinStats.

The rate of Solana (SOL) has increased by 7.64% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL might have set a local resistance of $174.67. As most of the ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of SOL is far from main levels. In this case, traders should pay attention to the current bar's closure in terms of its peak.

If it happens with a long wick, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $160 range.

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the candle closes around current prices, one can expect a test of the $200 mark soon.

SOL is trading at $170.13 at press time.