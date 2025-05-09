Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 9

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 9/05/2025 - 15:20
    Does Solana (SOL) have energy for ongoing upward move?
    Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 9
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    There are no reversal signals on the market yet, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    SOL chart by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has increased by 7.64% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL might have set a local resistance of $174.67. As most of the ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of SOL is far from main levels. In this case, traders should pay attention to the current bar's closure in terms of its peak. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/08/2025 - 13:36
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 8
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If it happens with a long wick, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $160 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    A similar picture can be seen on the weekly chart. If the candle closes around current prices, one can expect a test of the $200 mark soon.

    SOL is trading at $170.13 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 9, 2025 - 15:01
    Ripple Settlement Slammed by SEC Commissioner
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    May 9, 2025 - 14:22
    Cardano (ADA) Secures Golden Cross With Massive Price Breakout
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Releases Latest Proof of Reserves Report: Total Reserves Reach $10.865 Billion, with $2.415 Billion in Excess Reserves
    Global Crypto Leaders to Converge in Dubai for Historic 30th Edition of HODL
    Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation Reaffirms Support for DCCI, the Landmark Event Makes Way for Record Attendance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 9
    Ripple Settlement Slammed by SEC Commissioner
    Cardano (ADA) Secures Golden Cross With Massive Price Breakout
    Show all