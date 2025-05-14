Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 14

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 14/05/2025 - 14:46
    Has drop of Bitcoin (BTC) started yet?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bulls are back to the game after a correction, according to CoinMarketCap.

    BTC/USD

    The price of Bitcoin (BTC) is almost unchanged since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is falling after a false breakout of the local resistance of $104,207. If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, one can expect a test of the $102,500 area by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, bulls have failed to keep growth going after a bullish candle closure. 

    If the bar closes near $102,000, the energy might be enough for a test of the $100,000 range.

    From the midterm point of view, the price of the main crypto has made a false breakout of the resistance of $104,985. If the bar closes far from that mark, traders may witness a correction to $100,000 and below.

    Bitcoin is trading at $103,073 at press time.

