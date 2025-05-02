Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Triv, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform and "buy crypto" service in Indonesia, makes headlines with its latest feature.

In this review, we are going to explain what is special about Triv Shield, a proactive in-browser security machine for everyone in crypto.

Triv in highlights: Crypto app protected by Triv Shield

Launched back in 2015, Triv is the largest and longest-running cryptocurrency exchange on the Indonesian market.

Triv is a multi-instrument cryptocurrency exchange and trading service.

Triv supports trading operations with Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins as well as with major U.S. tech stocks.

Besides that, Triv is good for staking the largest proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA).

Triv supports both cryptocurrency and top Web2 payment systems like PayPal and AdvCash for e-commerce payments and utility bill payment.

In 2025, Triv released Triv Shield, a novel proactive security tool that prevents customers from interacting with potentially malicious contracts, cryptocurrencies and other bad actors in crypto.

Triv Shield is available as a user-friendly in-browser plugin with no extra downloads, registrations or checks necessary. It displays alerts in an understandable way and prevents money from ending up in the wrong hands while trading, staking and browsing on the internet.

What is Triv?

Triv is a one-stop cryptocurrency marketplace and trading platform, and the largest blockchain app in Indonesia. It is designed to offer secure, fast and cost-effective trading of cryptocurrency on spot and futures.

Besides that, Triv allows users to trade leading U.S. tech stocks, including Nvidia, Apple, Coinbase, Netflix, Google, Uber, Pfizer and Spotify. For seamless and convenient withdrawals, the exchange is integrated with 60+ leading fintechs in Indonesia, including the likes of Gopay, Shopee, OVO and DANA. Triv offers affiliate programs to its new and existing customers.

Most recently, Triv enabled Triv Shield, a new-gen proactive cryptocurrency security solution that exists as an in-browser plugin.

Triv crypto ecosystem: Functions

Triv cryptocurrency platform offers a wide range of services for traders, cryptocurrency teams, stakers and investors.

Triv for traders

On the Triv platform, traders can buy and sell Bitcoins (BTC) and hundreds of alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins). Triv supports both the largest altcoins and trending DeFi coins.

The special section works for meme coins, i.e., memetic cryptocurrencies, with no real-world utility and innovation. Thanks to the high volatility, they became popular trading instruments. Triv supports DOGE, SHIB, PAW, FLOKI, BABYDOGE and dozens of other hot meme coins.

Users can trade crypto with all of the largest stablecoins as Triv supports PYUSD, USDT, PAX, USDC, DAI, EURS and USDe. Also, the most popular U.S. tech stocks are available within the same interface. Cryptocurrency pairs are available in spot and futures modes.

Triv for businesses

Blockchain and Web3 teams can apply to Triv for listing their tokens together with the world’s largest cryptocurrencies. With its 10+ years of experience, Triv guarantees high liquidity and a streamlined listing process for legitimate tokens.

Also, Triv offers two unusual functions in the B2B segment. It accepts payments in cryptocurrency for electricity bills, services and other products and goods by the top Indonesian and global vendors.

Triv for investors

All Triv services are available within native applications in Google Play. Therefore, every Android smartphone user can leverage cryptocurrency investing instruments on the go.

Also, Triv supports a feature-rich staking dashboard. With Triv, cryptocurrency holders can earn on their idle crypto holdings just by delegating them to Triv’s stalking mechanisms. For active cryptocurrency enthusiasts, Triv is running an evergreen affiliate program that allows affiliates to benefit from fees paid by their referrals.

Introducing Triv Shield, proactive crypto security tool

Triv Shield, a unique comprehensive cryptocurrency security instrument, makes all crypto-related interactions on the internet scam-resistant for customers regardless of their previous experience with cryptocurrency.

Triv Shield: Basics

Triv Shield is a plugin for Google Chrome and similar browsers that is designed to protect cryptocurrency users from scams and attacks. Triv Shield is installed and activated in two clicks with no extra downloads or setups.

Triv Shield protects all in-browser interactions in a proactive manner. Introduced by devs as the first line of defense in crypto, it detects and highlights potential bad actors before they try to attack.

Triv Shield works with content, smart contract approvals, price alerts, as well as “noise”: hashtags, cashtags and so on. It automatically elevates the level of the cryptocurrency experience for newcomers and pros.

Triv Shield: Functionality and operations

While working with cryptocurrency mentions on social media, Triv Shield detects whether messages are actually written by a reputable account. Impersonators of crypto celebrities, media and projects will be disclosed and highlighted automatically.

Also, Triv Shield automatically evaluates malicious, potentially dangerous and suspicious websites. Its green icon is replaced by a red one immediately - when you are redirected to a website with potentially dangerous software.

Triv Shield can automatically hide all replies, replies from bots, disable cashtags and hashtags, and mitigate phishing attacks by a proprietary proactive security layer.

Triv Shield: Who needs it

Triv Shield is designed to be a multipurpose tool for various categories of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, investors, entrepreneurs, holders and traders.

Regular users will not find themselves reading spam messages left by numerous Twitter bots, while potential investors will not click on impersonator accounts or malicious hashtags. Also, in no way will your browser interact with suspicious smart contracts of potential scam campaigns.

Wrapping up: How Triv Shield makes crypto journey safer for newcomers and pros

Launched in 2015, Triv is Indonesia's largest cryptocurrency trading platform, crypto marketplace, B2B and B2C platform. It supports cryptocurrency futures and spot trading as well as major U.S. tech stocks.

Triv Shield is a novel cutting edge security tool by the Triv team. Launched as a Google Chrome Plugin, it mitigates phishing scams, highlights dangerous websites and filters out bots on social media.