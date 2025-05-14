Advertisement
    459,040,000,000,000 SHIB Scenario Imminent: What's Next for SHIB?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 14/05/2025 - 14:23
    Shiba Inu might be gearing up for major move
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) might be on the verge of a major move, according to on-chain data.

    According to IntoTheBlock's Global In/Out of Money indicator, 459.04 trillion SHIB were previously accumulated by 47,780 addresses in the price range between $0.000017 and $0.000019 at an average cost basis of $0.000018.

    Article image
    Global In/Out of the Money, Courtesy: IntoTheblock

    The large volume of tokens held here, as well as the number of addresses, indicates that a meaningful portion of the SHIB investor base is watching this range closely.

    Being a large out-of-money cluster, most addresses are out of money, and the price may face strong selling pressure since many of these addresses might try to sell whenever the market price approaches their average cost and break-even point on their positions. This might serve as a resistance level against further price increases.

    A successful breakout above this zone could trigger renewed bullish momentum and attract fresh buyers, while rejection may lead to a pullback.

    SHIB price action

    At press time, SHIB was up 2.99% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001607. After six days of rising, Shiba Inu retreated on May 11. The cryptocurrency saw sharp volatility on May 12, skyrocketing to highs of $0.00001764 before declining to $0.00001504 to close in the red.

    Shiba Inu recovered from lows of $0.00001480 to highs of $0.00001662 in yesterday's session. The surge was met with resistance at today's $0.0000167 high, leaving traders wondering where the SHIB price might go next.

    Potential scenarios

    Shiba Inu may extend its current consolidation a little longer before attempting another retest of the $0.000017 to $0.000019 range, where 459 trillion SHIB are held.

    If Shiba Inu successfully breaches this zone, buyers might push the price to higher targets; in this scenario, the next barrier range lies at $0.000019 to $0.000024, where 177.63 trillion SHIB were previously bought by 141,410 addresses.

    On the other hand, support lies below Shiba Inu's current level, between $0.000014 and $0.000016, where 30.36 trillion SHIB were previously bought by 50,940 addresses. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
