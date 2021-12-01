Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Coming to Brazil's Largest Crypto Exchange

News
Wed, 12/01/2021 - 15:13
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Brazil's Mercado Bitcoin is set to add support for Shiba Inu on the first day of December
Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Coming to Brazil's Largest Crypto Exchange
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Mercado Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, has announced that Shiba Inu will become available for trading starting from Dec. 1.

The token is yet to be added to the trading platform at the time of writing.

The announcement was accompanied by a video of a Shiba Inu dog in military gear.

After listing SHIB, Mercado Bitcoin will also add support for Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT) and Loopring (LRC) later this week.

Related
XRP and Other Top Cryptocurrencies Now Accepted by Croatia's Largest Supermarket Chain
 2TM, the parent company of the number one exchange in Latin America, raised another $50.3 million in late November. This occurred just months after raking in $200 million in July during a Series B investment round spearheaded by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank.

Last month, Korbit became the first cryptocurrency exchange to list Shiba Inu in South Korea.

Kraken, one of the world's top exchanges, also added support for the top token earlier this week.

#Shiba Inu #Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Healthcare Company Adds Shiba Inu to Its Balance Sheet
12/01/2021 - 18:43
Healthcare Company Adds Shiba Inu to Its Balance Sheet
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Hashed Is Developing Web3 by Launching $200 Million Venture Fund
12/01/2021 - 17:00
Hashed Is Developing Web3 by Launching $200 Million Venture Fund
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Duelist King to Conduct Its Second NFT Card Sale on Dec. 15
12/01/2021 - 16:11
Duelist King to Conduct Its Second NFT Card Sale on Dec. 15
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov