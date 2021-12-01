Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Coming to Brazil's Largest Crypto Exchange

Mercado Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, has announced that Shiba Inu will become available for trading starting from Dec. 1.
The token is yet to be added to the trading platform at the time of writing.
The announcement was accompanied by a video of a Shiba Inu dog in military gear.
Uma das moedas que mais valorizaram em 2021 e que acumula um verdadeiro exército de seguidores💪😮— Mercado Bitcoin (@MercadoBitcoin) November 30, 2021
É isso aí! Amanhã, $SHIBA estará disponível no MB, com um histórico de valorização de mais de 18000%, até agora neste ano.
🚨 01/12 #shibarmy @shibtoken #shibainu pic.twitter.com/24HuhiBymA
After listing SHIB, Mercado Bitcoin will also add support for Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT) and Loopring (LRC) later this week.2TM, the parent company of the number one exchange in Latin America, raised another $50.3 million in late November. This occurred just months after raking in $200 million in July during a Series B investment round spearheaded by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank.
Last month, Korbit became the first cryptocurrency exchange to list Shiba Inu in South Korea.
Kraken, one of the world's top exchanges, also added support for the top token earlier this week.