Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Coming to Brazil's Largest Crypto Exchange

Brazil's Mercado Bitcoin is set to add support for Shiba Inu on the first day of December

Mercado Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, has announced that Shiba Inu will become available for trading starting from Dec. 1.



The token is yet to be added to the trading platform at the time of writing.



The announcement was accompanied by a video of a Shiba Inu dog in military gear.

Uma das moedas que mais valorizaram em 2021 e que acumula um verdadeiro exército de seguidores💪😮



É isso aí! Amanhã, $SHIBA estará disponível no MB, com um histórico de valorização de mais de 18000%, até agora neste ano.



🚨 01/12 #shibarmy @shibtoken #shibainu pic.twitter.com/24HuhiBymA — Mercado Bitcoin (@MercadoBitcoin) November 30, 2021

After listing SHIB, Mercado Bitcoin will also add support for Cosmos (ATOM), Polkadot (DOT) and Loopring (LRC) later this week.