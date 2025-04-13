Advertisement
    TRX to Moon? TRON Founder Justin Sun Says All-Time High in Q2

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 13/04/2025 - 11:30
    TRON founder Justin Sun breaks silence on TRX all-time high with epic prediction
    TRX to Moon? TRON Founder Justin Sun Says All-Time High in Q2
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    There’s been no shortage of crypto predictions lately, but when TRON founder Justin Sun comes out with a call as epic as a fresh all-time high for TRX before the end of Q2, market participants tend to pay attention — not just because of the claim itself, but because of the timing.

    The broader market has been in a weird space — not bearish, not euphoric, kind of waiting for something to break the rhythm — and Sun’s comments might be just the sign TRX holders were looking for.

    The numbers, for now, are fairly grounded. TRX is currently sitting at $0.2463, up over 7% on the week, but still down about 44% from its last all-time high of $0.4407 back in early December 2024. That’s a pretty big gap to close in just a couple of months, especially considering the recent sideways consolidation.

    But technically speaking, the setup is not too far-fetched. After a long stretch of quiet movement through 2023, TRX picked up pace in mid-2024, ran up hard into December, then cooled off — and now seems to be surging again.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Sun did not stop at TRX either. Along with the token itself, he hinted that the market caps of USDT on Tron and the network’s native stablecoin USDD could also push to new highs in the same time frame. That suggests this is not just about price action or short-term speculation — it’s more about growth across the entire ecosystem.

    Still, price leads sentiment in crypto, and if TRX makes a serious move, it could turn into a momentum play quickly. For now, everyone is keeping an eye on whether this consolidation breaks to the upside and if Sun's Q2 target is going to be weeks away or just wishful thinking.

    #Tron #TRON News #Tron Price Prediction
