TRX to Moon? TRON Founder Justin Sun Says All-Time High in Q2

There’s been no shortage of crypto predictions lately, but when TRON founder Justin Sun comes out with a call as epic as a fresh all-time high for TRX before the end of Q2, market participants tend to pay attention — not just because of the claim itself, but because of the timing.

The broader market has been in a weird space — not bearish, not euphoric, kind of waiting for something to break the rhythm — and Sun’s comments might be just the sign TRX holders were looking for.

The numbers, for now, are fairly grounded. TRX is currently sitting at $0.2463, up over 7% on the week, but still down about 44% from its last all-time high of $0.4407 back in early December 2024. That’s a pretty big gap to close in just a couple of months, especially considering the recent sideways consolidation.

The market cap of TRX, USDT on Tron, and USDD on Tron will all hit all-time highs in Q2. Mark my words! — H.E. Justin Sun 🍌 (@justinsuntron) April 13, 2025

But technically speaking, the setup is not too far-fetched. After a long stretch of quiet movement through 2023, TRX picked up pace in mid-2024, ran up hard into December, then cooled off — and now seems to be surging again.

Sun did not stop at TRX either. Along with the token itself, he hinted that the market caps of USDT on Tron and the network’s native stablecoin USDD could also push to new highs in the same time frame. That suggests this is not just about price action or short-term speculation — it’s more about growth across the entire ecosystem.

Still, price leads sentiment in crypto, and if TRX makes a serious move, it could turn into a momentum play quickly. For now, everyone is keeping an eye on whether this consolidation breaks to the upside and if Sun's Q2 target is going to be weeks away or just wishful thinking.