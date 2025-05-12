Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 15:38
    Has bull run of Bitcoin (BTC) started yet?
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 12
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The majority of the coins keep rising, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    BTC/USD

    Unlike other coins, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 1.37% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of the main crypto is near the local support of $102,563. If the daily bar closes around that mark, one can expect a test of the $102,000 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the larger time frame, the picture has changed from bullish to bearish. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/12/2025 - 13:25
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 12
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If bulls cannot seize the initiative, there is a chance to see an ongoing decline to the $100,000-$102,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the $104,985 level. If the weekly candle closes far from it, traders may expect an ongoing downward move to the $100,000 mark.

    Bitcoin is trading at $103,153 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 12, 2025 - 15:32
    Schiff Warns of 'Huge Real Losses' for Strategy's Saylor If Bitcoin Price Slips
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Price Analysis
    May 12, 2025 - 15:23
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 12
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Security, Simplicity, and Peace of Mind — All in Harmony with Zenit World’s Upcoming Mobile App
    Winner Mining Platform Introduces Service for XRP Community
    Sonic Labs Announces $10M Token Sale to Galaxy for U.S. Expansion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Security, Simplicity, and Peace of Mind — All in Harmony with Zenit World’s Upcoming Mobile App
    Winner Mining Platform Introduces Service for XRP Community
    Sonic Labs Announces $10M Token Sale to Galaxy for U.S. Expansion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 12
    Schiff Warns of 'Huge Real Losses' for Strategy's Saylor If Bitcoin Price Slips
    SHIB Price Prediction for May 12
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD