Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 12

The majority of the coins keep rising, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

Unlike other coins, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone down by 1.37% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of the main crypto is near the local support of $102,563. If the daily bar closes around that mark, one can expect a test of the $102,000 range soon.

Image by TradingView

On the larger time frame, the picture has changed from bullish to bearish.

If bulls cannot seize the initiative, there is a chance to see an ongoing decline to the $100,000-$102,000 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the $104,985 level. If the weekly candle closes far from it, traders may expect an ongoing downward move to the $100,000 mark.

Bitcoin is trading at $103,153 at press time.