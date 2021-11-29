Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Listed by Kraken

The almost month-long wait is finally over for the Shiba Inu army, with Kraken finally opening deposits for the hottest meme coin

The San Francisco-based trading platform has already opened deposits for the canine token. The minimum deposit is 373,000 SHIB.

Trading will go live on Tuesday. Kraken users will be able to purchase and trade SHIB with dollars and euros.

As reported by U.Today, Kraken announced that it would list Shiba Inu in early November, but it then started kicking the can down the road on the listing to the chagrin of the Shiba Inu community.