    Ethereum Unveils 'Trillion Dollar Security' Initiative: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 14/05/2025 - 13:50
    Ethereum reveals major initiative to upgrade ETH security
    Ethereum Unveils 'Trillion Dollar Security' Initiative: Details
    Ethereum Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Ethereum and related technologies, has announced the Trillion Dollar Security (1TS) initiative, an ecosystem-wide effort to upgrade Ethereum’s security and bring the world on-chain.

    Ethereum remains one of the most secure and trusted blockchain ecosystems in the crypto space, thanks to 10 years of progress across every level of its technology stack.

    According to the Ethereum Foundation, being one of the most secure platforms in the crypto ecosystem is insufficient; instead, Ethereum's ambition is far greater: to be civilization-scale infrastructure that securely underpins the internet and global economy, surpassing the safety and trustworthiness of the world's legacy systems.

    In this light, Ethereum must achieve "Trillion Dollar Security," which refers to a world where billions of people feel secure holding $1,000 on-chain, totaling trillions of dollars, and individual organizations are comfortable storing $1 trillion within a single contract or application.

    The 1TS initiative is divided into three parts: mapping security strengths and attack vectors, creating a security overview report, executing on the highest priority concerns uncovered through research and successfully communicating Ethereum's security attributes to the rest of the world.

    Milestone significant

    This milestone comes a week after Ethereum successfully launched the Pectra Upgrade, which developers describe as the most ambitious upgrade yet.

    Over the last two years, Ethereum has gone through three major hard forks: The Merge, Shanghai/Capella and Dencun.  Each of these contributed significantly to Ethereum's long-term roadmap.  The Merge completed the shift to proof of stake,  drastically lowering energy use.  

    Shanghai/Capella enabled validator withdrawals, which strengthened the ETH staking model.  Dencun launched blob transactions, which reduced rollup costs and initiated Ethereum's rollup-centric scaling strategy.

    Ethereum has breached $2,700 for the first time since Feb. 23, with retail sentiment turning bullish. At press time, ETH was trading up 2.43% in the last 24 hours to $2,613 and up 43.22% weekly. 

