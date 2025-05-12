Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for May 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 15:23
    Has decline of SHIB started yet?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ongoing growth remains the most likely scenario for the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has risen by 2.39% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's rise, the rate of SHIB is on the way to the local support of $0.00001589. If the breakout of the mentioned level happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.00001550 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak. 

    If the daily closure happens with a long wick, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $0.000015 range soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the meme coin has made a false breakout of the $0.00001734 level. At the moment, it is too early to make any far predictions as the week has just started. However, if the weekly candle closes far from the mentioned level, traders may witness a test of the $0.00001450-$0.00001550 area.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001621 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
