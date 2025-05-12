SHIB Price Prediction for May 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ongoing growth remains the most likely scenario for the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has risen by 2.39% since yesterday.

Despite today's rise, the rate of SHIB is on the way to the local support of $0.00001589. If the breakout of the mentioned level happens, the fall is likely to continue to the $0.00001550 range.

On the bigger time frame, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar peak.

If the daily closure happens with a long wick, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a test of the $0.000015 range soon.

From the midterm point of view, the rate of the meme coin has made a false breakout of the $0.00001734 level. At the moment, it is too early to make any far predictions as the week has just started. However, if the weekly candle closes far from the mentioned level, traders may witness a test of the $0.00001450-$0.00001550 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001621 at press time.