    Ethereum ETFs in Green as ETF Price Keeps Surging

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 14/05/2025 - 5:28
    BlackRock's ETHA and Fidelity's FETH recorded zero flows on Tuesday
    Ethereum ETFs in Green as ETF Price Keeps Surging
    According to data provided by SoSoValue, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) logged $13.37 million worth of inflows on Tuesday. 

    Grayscale's ETH accounts for more than half of the aforementioned sum, with $7.36 million. 

    Notably, BlackRock's ETHA and Fidelity's FETH, the biggest players, remained flat on Tuesday. 

    The cumulative net inflows of Ethereum ETFs currently stand at a rather modest $2.5 billion. 

    Meanwhile, the price of Ethereum (ETH) continues to surge, recently reclaiming the $2,700 level. The flagship altcoin is up by nearly 50% over the past week alone. 

        

