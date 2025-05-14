Ethereum ETFs in Green as ETF Price Keeps Surging

According to data provided by SoSoValue, Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) logged $13.37 million worth of inflows on Tuesday.

Grayscale's ETH accounts for more than half of the aforementioned sum, with $7.36 million.

Notably, BlackRock's ETHA and Fidelity's FETH, the biggest players, remained flat on Tuesday.

The cumulative net inflows of Ethereum ETFs currently stand at a rather modest $2.5 billion.

Meanwhile, the price of Ethereum (ETH) continues to surge, recently reclaiming the $2,700 level. The flagship altcoin is up by nearly 50% over the past week alone.