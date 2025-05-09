Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for May 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market keeps rising today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest gainers today, rocketing by 8.24%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ADA is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.7969. If the daily bar closes far from that level, the correction is likely to continue to the $0.76 mark.

On the bigger time frame, the price of ADA has bounced off the resistance of $0.8176.

If the candle closes around current prices, there is a chance to see a correction to the $0.75 zone soon.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the $0.7786 level. If it happens around it or above, growth may lead to a test of the $0.85 area.

ADA is trading at $0.7810 at press time.