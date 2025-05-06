Advertisement
Advertisement

    XRP Just Broke Key 6-Month Support Against Bitcoin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 16:45
    XRP strength against Bitcoin (BTC) comes to end with brutal breakdown
    Advertisement
    XRP Just Broke Key 6-Month Support Against Bitcoin
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After holding firm for nearly six months, XRP has dropped below an important price point level against Bitcoin (BTC). If you look at the XRP/BTC daily chart, you will see that the price has now closed under the 200-day moving average, the red line, for the first time since Nov. 13, 2024. This is a big change after XRP's 289% rise against BTC during that same time.

    Advertisement

    The current daily close is at 0.00002237 BTC, which is just under the 200-day moving average of 0.00002245 BTC. This break puts XRP in a weaker position, technically speaking and may signal a change in trend direction if the downturn continues. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/06/2025 - 13:33
    XRP Targets $2 as Market Drops, Key Levels to Watch
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    XRP Just Broke Key 6-Month Support Against Bitcoin
    50 Million Stellar (XLM) Transacted in 3 Days: Details
    'Total Scam': Peter Schiff Issues Brutal Bitcoin Verdict
    Coinbase to Suspend Ethereum Wthdrawals This Date, Here's Why

    Short-term trends are also pointing lower. Both the 23-day and 50-day curves are now in a descending pattern. If they keep going and go below the 200-day moving average, traders might see several death cross formations all at once. In chartists' talk, these crossovers are usually seen as bearish signs.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Since February, XRP has been showing lower highs and a slow decline, staying below both short-term moving averages. The recent dip below the 200-day average might confirm this as part of a larger downtrend, unless the price bounces back quickly.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 05/06/2025 - 13:14
    XRP Breaks Bitcoin Liquidation Dominance in One Hour
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Traders might want to keep a close eye on how XRP is doing at this level over the next few days. If the price goes back above the 200-day average, that will help ease some of the worries. But if this trend keeps up, the market will probably start looking for lower support zones and keep an eye out for signs of stronger selling activity. 

    All in all, the breakdown could give BTC more momentum in the pair.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Prediction #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 6, 2025 - 23:30
    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 6, 2025 - 16:39
    Bitcoin to Dominate Market 90%+ in Next 15 Years: Willy Woo
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    ProMeet Unveils the Promeeters Program to Boost Influencer Impact and Long-Term Earnings
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    XRP Just Broke Key 6-Month Support Against Bitcoin
    Bitcoin to Dominate Market 90%+ in Next 15 Years: Willy Woo
    Show all