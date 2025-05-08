Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for May 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 8/05/2025 - 13:36
    Has midterm growth of DOGE begun yet?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The rates of most of the coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 5.64%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE might have set a local resistance of $0.1856. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has blasted to the $0.1850 mark. However, the rate of the meme coin remains far from the key levels. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/07/2025 - 14:40
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for May 7
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Bulls may start thinking about a midterm bull run if the breakout of the resistance of $0.1929 happens.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the rate is in the middle of the wide channel. Thus, the volume remains low, which means ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1838 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 8, 2025 - 12:42
    Breaking: Coinbase Buys Deribit for Nearly $3 Billion
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    May 8, 2025 - 12:30
    6,700,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, Bull Run Beginning?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BNBInfinity Launches Yield Farming Platform on Binance Smart Chain
    BloFin Makes a Grand Statement as Title Sponsor at TOKEN2049, Hosting Whale’s Rave with Over 1,000 Attendees and Highlighting Strong Growth and Partnerships
    Flipster Makes Esports Debut as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of TALON’s Dota 2 Team, Powering a New Era of Fan Engagement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for May 8
    Breaking: Coinbase Buys Deribit for Nearly $3 Billion
    6,700,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours, Bull Run Beginning?
    Show all