DOGE Price Prediction for May 8

The rates of most of the coins keep setting new local peaks, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 5.64%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE might have set a local resistance of $0.1856. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has blasted to the $0.1850 mark. However, the rate of the meme coin remains far from the key levels.

Bulls may start thinking about a midterm bull run if the breakout of the resistance of $0.1929 happens.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating as the rate is in the middle of the wide channel. Thus, the volume remains low, which means ongoing sideways trading is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.1838 at press time.