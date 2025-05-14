Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are not going to give up easily, as most of the coins are again in the green zone, according to CoinStats.

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 0.5% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is testing the local support of $2,577. If it breaks out, the fall may lead to the test of the $2,500 range.

On the bigger time frame, the price of the main altcoin is going down after yesterday's bearish closure.

If nothing changes by the end of the day, there is a chance to see an ongoing decline to the $2,400 zone by the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $2,608 level. If it happens far from there, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $2,400 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $2,579 at press time.