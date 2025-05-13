Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for May 13

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 13/05/2025 - 15:28
    Has growth of Cardano (ADA) ended yet?
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for May 13
    Most of the coins are in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 5.33% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is in the middle of the narrow channel, between the support of $0.7741 and the resistance of $0.8174. 

    As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA has made a false breakout of the support of $0.7813. However, traders are unlikely to witness sharp ups or downs soon, as neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough energy yet.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $0.8466 level. If it happens around it or above, the growth may continue to the $0.90 mark.

    ADA is trading at $0.8017 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
