Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for May 13

Most of the coins are in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has fallen by 5.33% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is in the middle of the narrow channel, between the support of $0.7741 and the resistance of $0.8174.

As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of ADA has made a false breakout of the support of $0.7813. However, traders are unlikely to witness sharp ups or downs soon, as neither bulls nor bears have accumulated enough energy yet.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle's closure in terms of the $0.8466 level. If it happens around it or above, the growth may continue to the $0.90 mark.

ADA is trading at $0.8017 at press time.