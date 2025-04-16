Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Since its launch in 2013, Gate.io is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange with 3,800 spot pairs and 600+ futures contracts available. Backed by 128% proof of reserves, Gate.io crypto ecosystem also includes an earning platform, an NFT marketplace, API tooling and much more.

In this article, U.Today overviews the basic functionalities of Gate.io and the opportunities it unlocks for cryptocurrency enthusiasts from all over the world.

Gate.io, secure, fast and feature-rich gateway to crypto: Highlights

Gate.io is among the most credible and reputable cryptocurrency ecosystems offering its services to 22+ million users.

Gate.io is a multi-product cryptocurrency ecosystem for buying crypto, trading, staking, earning and all operations with digital assets.

Its spot and futures trading dashboards provide traders with exposure to 3,800+ trading pairs and 600+ derivative contracts.

Gate.io was the first exchange to accomplish a 100% reserves ratio while now it exceeds 128% or $10 billion in equivalent.

Gate.io entities acquired relevant licenses and registrations in Malta, Italy, Australia, Lithuania, Dubai DMCC and the Bahamas.

Besides feature-rich trading, staking and earning toolsets for individuals, Gate.io exchange onboards businesses interested in crypto services.

Gate.io is seamlessly integrated with a native Web3 crypto wallet, its own blockchain GateChain and the core cryptocurrency Gate Token (GT).

Laser-focused on building a global community, Gate.io is the Official Sleeve Partner for FC Internazionale Milano and the official sponsor of Oracle Red Bull Racing in F1.

Gate.io, crypto Swiss knife for newcomers and pros

Initially introduced in 2013 as Bter, Gate.io evolved into one of the undisputed leaders of the global cryptocurrency market. It combines a flexible listing strategy, stellar reputation, an ever-growing list of extra earning instruments and clear UX/UI.

Gate.io: Buying crypto with ease

For years, Gate.io exchange has been known as the “gateway to crypto,” proudly serving as an entry level to digital assets for millions of newcomers. That’s why the “Buy Crypto” module is one of the most popular elements of Gate.io architecture.

Gate.io users can buy crypto in three clicks using familiar fiat payment instruments, including bank cards, SEPA accounts, payments systems like Google Pay or Apple Pay and so on.

Besides buying crypto on the exchange, Gate.io users are able to start peer-to-peer (P2P) trading against counterparts, including verified merchants. “Recurring Crypto Buy” functionality is designed to provide users with the opportunity to purchase crypto with a predetermined amount of money in certain periods.

Image by Gate.io

Also, Gate.io offers native crypto-powered cards. Using this card, Gate.io customers can spend crypto wherever their regular bank cards are accepted.

Gate.io: Spot and futures trading

Gate.io’s spot trading module provides users with the exposure to over 3,800 trading pairs with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), Solana (SOL) and all major altcoins, meme coins and stablecoins. On spot, Gate.io users can trade in a regular manner (with an orderbook), in a one-click interface (exchanges with fixed rates), or try leveraged spot tokens — a simplified form of trading with leverage.

Image by Gate.io

Gate.io futures dashboard offers a comprehensive ecosystem of instruments for derivatives trading. Customers can choose between perpetual futures, delivery futures and traditional options. Delivery futures in 500+ cryptocurrencies are available with weekly and quarterly expiration dates. In the Options section, users are exposed to European-style vanilla contracts.

For newcomers to cryptocurrency derivatives trading, Gate.io offers an introductory educational portal as well as a demo trading account with a risk-free environment. On Gate.io, everyone can master their futures trading strategy without putting real funds to risk.

Gate.io: Biggest earning module in Web3

Gate.io’s Earn platform offers an industry-leading toolkit of earning opportunities for investors with various deposits in Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins regardless of their previous expertise with blockchain and cryptocurrency.

Image by Gate.io

A simple Earn function allows to just generate passive income on deposits with minimum customization and hassle. A structured Financial products offer prepacked (ready-made) investment products with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) or USDT. APY rates start from 1-2% for largest cryptos and can reach triple-digit rates for mid-cap altcoins.

The Dual Investment module allows Gate.io Earn investors to benefit from getting exposure to two cryptocurrencies simultaneously. It is a balanced strategy with best risk management. The Quant Fund initiative introduces neutral arbitrage strategies.

Besides that, Gate.io provides an easy-to-join platform for staking, i.e., locking proof-of-stake altcoins for generating staking rewards. Gate.io users can seamlessly stake all major PoS coins, including Ether (no minimum cap for the position), and Gate Token (GT).

Also, Gate.io users can benefit from lending their crypto to each other in a seamless and newbie-friendly manner.

Gate.io: Copy trading and AI bots

Gate.io has one of the largest ranges of AI bots and copy trading instruments available in the entire industry. First, it offers low-fee spot and futures grid bots designed to realize a basic “buy low — sell high” strategy within a predetermined price range.

Advanced bots by Gate.io can be customized with multiple indicators available. Martingale bots and Margin bots unlock extra earning opportunities for advanced traders.

Meanwhile, newcomers can advance their understanding of market processes and mitigate the risks of losses while exploring copy trading modules on Gate.io. They can follow master traders and replicate strategies of seasoned traders in an automated manner. Gate.io’s copy trading module is transparent and newbie-friendly.

Gate.io for crypto businesses and institutions

Besides its feature-rich B2C segment for various classes of end users, Gate.io offers an amazing toolkit for crypto entrepreneurs and institutions interested in getting exposed to digital assets.

Token launcher and airdrop platform

Gate.io Startup is a popular launchpad for early-stage altcoins. Via the concept of initial exchange offerings (IEO), cryptocurrency teams can offer their native cryptocurrencies to a broad community on Gate.io. Listing the token on Launchpool allows crypto teams to highlight their products to the holders of GT, Gate.io ecosystem’s cryptocurrency token.

Gate.io’s airdrop platform is also designed to help projects in making their assets visible to Web3 audiences. Every credible team can airdrop their early-stage token via Gate.io and make it the next big thing for millions of the exchange’s users.

Industry-leading B2B crypto toolset

Gate.io institutional toolkit deserves a special overview. It includes API tooling, cryptocurrency custody services, white-label solutions, a liquidity program, a broker program, a large set of OTC trading and value transfer options and a global market maker program.

Also, Gate.io offers wealth management services for high-net worth clients, investment firms and family offices.

Gate Token (GT): Native cryptocurrency of Gate.io and GateChain

Gate Token (GT) is the core native cryptocurrency asset of the Gate.io platform and the key element of the GateChain blockchain, with wide-ranging use cases within the Gate.io ecosystem.

Since the launch of GateChain in 2019, the GT token has been continuously burned, reducing its total supply by approximately 60% from the original 300 million tokens. A total of 177 million tokens have been burned to date.

As of Jan. 25, 2025, the price of GT peaked at $25.96, and its total circulating market capitalization surpassed $2.5 billion.

Launched in 2019, GateChain is a new-gen Layer-1 blockchain with smart contract functionality. Thanks to low fees and an amazing block latency level, it is suitable for all categories of decentralized applications. GateChain is equipped with an EVM compatibility module.

Bonus: Gate.io in 10 numbers (Q2, 2025)

Here are some statistical data about what has been accomplished by Gate.io by the start of Q2, 2025.

Top three globally in trading volume and liquidity

$10+ billion in reserves, 128.58% reserve ratio

50+ projects listed monthly on the Launchpool

400 high-end VIP customers

$10 million in funding raised by Gate Labs, an investment unit of Gate.io

$3.8 trillion trading volume in 2024, a 120% increase from 2023

$19+ billion daily trading volume

Gate.io is available in 200+ countries and territories

22+ million KYC-ed users

9.99% average APY on Simple Earn

Also, Gate.io is seamlessly integrated with Gate.io Web3 Wallet, a native decentralized non-custodial cryptocurrency wallet.

Closing thoughts: Gate.io offers 360° ecosystem for crypto

Gate.io is a one-stop cryptocurrency exchange and earning ecosystem for spot and futures trading, earning, staking, lending, buying crypto with fiat and other operations with digital assets. It supports almost 4,000 trading pairs and futures contracts.

Gate.io supports a native NFT marketplace, copy trading and AI-powered trading bots, an airdrop platform, Launchpad and Launchpool as well as a feature-rich toolkit for businesses and institutions. Gate.io is accompanied by its native blockchain GateChain, the Gate Token (GT) cryptocurrency and Gate.io Web3 Wallet.

