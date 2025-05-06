Advertisement
Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 16:02
    Has downward move of Solana (SOL) ended yet?
    Advertisement
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 6
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are not yet able to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    SOL/USD

    The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by 1.11% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SOL might have found a local support of $141.41. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, the growth may continue to the resistance.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, buyers have failed to keep the rise after the previous bullish closure. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 05/05/2025 - 15:52
    XRP Price Prediction for May 5
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the bar closes around the current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $140 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral. The volume is falling, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $130-$150 is the most likely scenario.

    SOL is trading at $143.40 at press time.

    #Solana Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 6, 2025 - 23:30
    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 6, 2025 - 15:52
    Shiba Inu Rockets by 5.57 Trillion SHIB in Just 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    News
    ByEugene Ster
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Dubai Hosts Groundbreaking First Edition of Unchained Summit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Alpha for All: Derivatives Protocol MYX Finance Ignites the Chain Abstraction Narrative
    Casper 2.0 Goes Live on Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network for the Real-World Asset Era
    Dubai Hosts Groundbreaking First Edition of Unchained Summit
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CEO Breaks Silence on Critical Stablecoin Law
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 6
    Shiba Inu Rockets by 5.57 Trillion SHIB in Just 24 Hours: What's Going On?
    Show all