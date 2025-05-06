Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for May 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are not yet able to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The rate of Solana (SOL) has declined by 1.11% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SOL might have found a local support of $141.41. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, the growth may continue to the resistance.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, buyers have failed to keep the rise after the previous bullish closure.

If the bar closes around the current prices, the accumulated energy might be enough for a dump to the $140 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral. The volume is falling, which means none of the sides is ready to seize the initiative. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $130-$150 is the most likely scenario.

SOL is trading at $143.40 at press time.