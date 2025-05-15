Advertisement
Advertisement

    Ripple Goes on Another RLUSD Burning Spree

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 15/05/2025 - 5:53
    A total of 4 million RLUSD tokens have been burned by Ripple
    Advertisement
    Ripple Goes on Another RLUSD Burning Spree
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Over the past 24 hours, large numbers of RLUSD tokens have been burned, which means that the tokens have been removed from circulation. 

    Advertisement

    The process of burning typically involves sending tokens to irretrievable addresses. 

    A total of 4 million Ethereum-based RLUSD tokens have been burned at the RLUSD Treasury over the aforementioned period of time. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Goes on Another RLUSD Burning Spree
    Peter Schiff Names 'Valid Reason' to Own Bitcoin
    Saylor Is Bitcoin's Buffett, Pro-XRP Lawyer Claims
    Whale Opens Massive XRP Short. Is Crash Imminent?

    No new tokens were minted during the last 24 hours, according to the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker X account that provides the latest updates surrounding the red-hot stablecoin. 

    Advertisement

    The last minting event took place on Apr. 25, with Ripple creating a total of 23 million tokens.     

    The total market cap of RLUSD currently stands at more than $300 million.    

           

    #Ripple News #RLUSD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    May 15, 2025 - 0:01
    Solana (SOL) Can Shock Market, Bitcoin's (BTC) Explosive Performance Is Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Make It or Break It
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    May 14, 2025 - 21:54
    720,503,612 XRP Moved as Price Stabilizes Above $2
    News
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Fintech Week London reimagines flagship conference for fifth anniversary edition: introducing London Fintech Summit 2025
    XY Miners Announces New Platform Release for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) Communities
    Whale.io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils “Wager & Earn” Campaign and Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Fintech Week London reimagines flagship conference for fifth anniversary edition: introducing London Fintech Summit 2025
    XY Miners Announces New Platform Release for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) Communities
    Whale.io Accelerating Towards TGE - Unveils “Wager & Earn” Campaign and Launches $WHALE Token Conversion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple Goes on Another RLUSD Burning Spree
    Solana (SOL) Can Shock Market, Bitcoin's (BTC) Explosive Performance Is Coming, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Make It or Break It
    720,503,612 XRP Moved as Price Stabilizes Above $2
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD