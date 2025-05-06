SHIB Price Prediction for May 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of the majority of the coins keep falling, according to CoinStats.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has dropped by 1.41% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has bounced off the local support of $0.00001233.

If bulls can hold the gained initiative, there is a chance to witness a test of the resistance by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the daily candle closes near its low, the drop may continue to the nearest support of $0.00001212 by the end of the week.

On the weekly chart, the price of SHIB is falling after the previous bearish closure. If nothing changes, traders may expect a test of the $0.00001050-$0.00001150 range soon.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001244 at press time.