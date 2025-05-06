Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for May 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 6/05/2025 - 15:38
    How long may drop of SHIB last?
    The rates of the majority of the coins keep falling, according to CoinStats.

    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has dropped by 1.41% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB has bounced off the local support of $0.00001233. 

    On the bigger time frame, there are no reversal signals yet. If the daily candle closes near its low, the drop may continue to the nearest support of $0.00001212 by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the price of SHIB is falling after the previous bearish closure. If nothing changes, traders may expect a test of the $0.00001050-$0.00001150 range soon.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001244 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
