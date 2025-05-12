Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for May 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 12/05/2025 - 13:25
    Does DOGE have strength for ongoing upward move?
    Despite sellers' pressure, most of the coins remain in the green zone at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 4.43% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have set a local resistance of $0.2534. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin has once again bounced off the resistance of $0.2509. 

    If the daily candle closes far from that mark, one can expect correction to the $0.23 zone.

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the previous candle high. If it happens around $0.26 or above, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.30 range.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2450 at press time.

