DOGE Price Prediction for May 12

Despite sellers' pressure, most of the coins remain in the green zone at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has risen by 4.43% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE might have set a local resistance of $0.2534. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin has once again bounced off the resistance of $0.2509.

If the daily candle closes far from that mark, one can expect correction to the $0.23 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the previous candle high. If it happens around $0.26 or above, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.30 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.2450 at press time.