How CoinsBee Helps You Spend Crypto in Real World: Hands-On Review

CoinsBee, a crypto gift card program, allows you to pay in crypto for your favorite services in various countries.

Image by CoinsBee

To pay for Apple, Steam and Google Pay services, as well as for Amazon and Walmart goods, you do not have to have previous experience with crypto and blockchain — CoinsBee makes things pretty straightforward.

Paying with card in real life: CoinsBee experience

Launched in September 2019, CoinsBee platform allows customers to buy gift cards with crypto in a seamless and cost-effective manner.

CoinsBee allows users to pay with crypto for the services and goods of over 4,000 global brands, including Steam, Amazon, Apple, Google, eBay and many many more.

CoinsBee accepts Bitcoin (BTC) and 200 of the largest altcoins, including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Toncoin (TON) and so on.

The process of purchasing includes only three steps and does not require any previous experience with cryptocurrency, blockchain or gift cards.

CoinsBee services are available in 180+ countries and territories across the globe.

To start paying with CoinsBee, users do not have to set up an account or pass know-your-customer (KYC) checks. That is why the service is suitable for newbies and pros seeking premium real-world payment experience with only cryptocurrencies.

Introducing CoinsBee, largest crypto gift card platform

CoinsBee is a pioneering platform for purchasing gift cards, coupons and vouchers with cryptocurrencies and digital money.

CoinsBee: Basics

Simply put, CoinsBee is designed to allow you to pay for your favorite online and offline services with cryptocurrencies and digital payment systems. CoinsBee acts as an intermediary between the purchaser and the platform. While this or that payment method or customer jurisdiction might be blocked by the vendor itself — the majority of them are too conservative and over-regulated — CoinsBee handles this problem by allowing customers to pay with crypto everywhere.

It’s that simple: no account needed, no KYC checks, no downloads: CoinsBee facilitates buying gift cards with crypto in seconds.

In almost six years of operations, CoinsBee delivered its instruments to 500,000+ customers from 185+ countries. The platform has an excellent feedback score on TrustPilot, the largest review tracker: 4.5/5 based on thousands of reviews by customers from across the globe.

CoinsBee: Cryptocurrencies supported

CoinsBee supports almost every major cryptocurrency with large capitalization. Most importantly, it works with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest cryptos by market cap.

CoinsBee supports dominant stablecoins U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), USDC, Dai (DAI), Gemini USD (GUSD), Pax Dollar (PAXD) and so on. Paying with stablecoin closely resembles the payment experience in TradFi thanks to the “fixed” value of stablecoin assets.

CoinsBee works perfectly with all the largest altcoins like Solana (SOL), Polygon (POL), Cardano (ADA) and Litecoin (LTC), as well as meme coins Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE), Floki Inu (FLOKI) and others.

Besides cryptos like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum, customers can pay with crypto-affiliated payment systems (Binance Pay, Crypto.com Pay), as well as Web2 digital payment processors Visa, Mastercard and Remitano.

CoinsBee: What can I buy with crypto?

On CoinsBee, customers can pay with crypto for thousands of services in various verticals and industries:

Mobile phone credit (T-Mobile, Vodafone).

E-commerce (Amazon, Walmart, eBay).

Games (Steam, Razer, Roblox, Play Station).

Entertainment (iTunes, Netflix, Spotify, ChatGPT).

Fashion and Lifestyle (Kohl’s, Victoria’s Secret, Nike, Zalando).

Foods and restaurants (Uber Eats, Conad, Carrefour, Auchan).

Electronics (MediaMarkt, Morele).

Home and Garden (IKEA, The Home Depot).

Health, Spa and Beauty (Sephora, Oura Ring).

Travel and Experiences (Hotels.com, Last Minute, AirBnb).

Charity (UNICEF, Global Giving, WWF, American Red Cross).

Listed examples are only a few options CoinsBee can help with. Also, CoinsBee can be useful in topping up some sorts of credit cards and payment systems.

Getting started with CoinsBee: How to buy Apple gift card with XRP in three steps

The entire process of buying gift cards with crypto on CoinsBee looks quite clear and straightforward.

In the demonstration below, we will buy a $500 Apple Gift Card with XRP cryptocurrency. The product is listed in the Entertainment section of the website.

Choose the item to purchase (Apple Gift Card), value ($500) and cryptocurrency (XRP). At current prices, the price to pay is 43.7 XRP.

Image by CoinsBee

Image by CoinsBee

Proceed to payment and authorize it via an email address. Also, you can subscribe to get the project's latest news.

Image by CoinsBee

Confirm the payment and send the XRP deposit to the service. You can either send money on-chain (from your XRP Ledger address) or use crypto-based payments processors like Binance Pay or Crypto.com Pay. The XRP address and payment details are only valid for 10 minutes.

Image by CoinsBee

Be sure to enter the correct email address and the public XRP address: otherwise, the payment will never be processed. Never try to enter an XRP address manually. Instead, please, copy it from a certain field. On-chain transfers are also nonrefundable.

That’s it! Once the cryptocurrency transfer is processed, the voucher (coupon, card) code arrives at the email address written when setting up the purchase. Then, the code can be used in online and offline stores and points of sales.

Closing thoughts: Buying whatever for crypto with CoinsBee

CoinsBee is one of the most reliable cryptocurrency gift card services in the Web3 sphere. It is the easiest and most convenient platform for buying Apple, Steam and Google Play cards with crypto, top up mobile phones, and purchase goods and services with Bitcoin (BTC), stablecoins, meme coins and other major altcoins.

Working with CoinsBee is pretty straightforward: every purchase can be set up and confirmed in literally three steps. CoinsBee is available in 180+ countries and regions, while over 200 cryptos are accepted as payment instruments.