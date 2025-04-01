Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In this guide, we will cover the basics of choosing the right cryptocurrency exchange in 2025 and indicate some potential challenges newbies could face when entering the crypto sphere.

Also, we will walk you through the benefits of top-notch exchanges, including the likes of Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini and Bitstamp, to sort through their pros and cons.

Top crypto exchanges in 2025: What you should know

In 2025, the number of cryptocurrency exchanges in the world is growing day by day. However, user-friendliness, security, feature-rich toolkit and customer support proficiency remain the top factors to consider when choosing the best one.

A cryptocurrency exchange is a service designed for conversion between various cryptocurrencies, as well as between crypto and fiat currencies.

Centralized exchanges leverage their own wallets and custody users' private keys on behalf of their customers, while decentralized exchanges perform the operations on-chain.

Some cryptocurrency exchanges allow direct deposits of fiat assets via bank cards, digital payment systems or wire transfers.

When choosing the top cryptocurrency exchange of 2025, users should consider security, reputation, number of assets supported, KYC policy and jurisdictions.

Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini and Bitstamp remain the leading centralized cryptocurrency exchanges of 2025.

What is a crypto exchange?

A crypto exchange, or cryptocurrency exchange, is a digital platform (service) that allows users to buy, sell and trade cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and its alternatives (altcoins). Working not unlike ForEx platforms or stock exchanges, it acts as a marketplace where traders can exchange digital assets using fiat currencies (e.g., U.S. dollar, euro) or other cryptocurrencies.

Practically, cryptocurrency exchanges are used for trading, investing as well as for storage of cryptocurrencies (just like crypto wallets). In total, over 800 legitimate cryptocurrency exchanges are tracked by the world’s most influential portal, CoinMarketCap. For their services, crypto exchanges are charging trading fees. The majority of cryptocurrency exchanges feature additional services for income in crypto, such as staking, lending, crypto interest accounts and so on.

Types of crypto exchanges

While there are plenty of ways cryptocurrency exchanges can be classified, usually analysts focus on centralization of tech design, support of various blockchains and the opportunity for users to deposit fiat currency.

Centralized/Decentralized

Centralized exchanges (CEXes) are platforms run by a centralized entity (firm) that manages users' funds and transactions, and custody private keys, offering high liquidity and ease of use but requiring trust in the operator.

Examples: Binance, Coinbase.

Decentralized exchanges (DEXes) operate without intermediaries, using smart contracts for peer-to-peer trading, enhancing privacy and control over assets but often facing lower liquidity, slower speed and higher complexity. DEXes prioritize decentralization, while CEXes focus on convenience and speed.

Examples: Uniswap, Curve.

Single-chain/Multi-chain

Single-blockchain crypto exchanges support trading only within one blockchain ecosystem, limiting assets to that network. They can either work with only one asset (like first-gen Bitcoin-only exchanges) or support various coins issued on a single blockchain.

Examples: Raydium, Osmosis.

Multi-blockchain exchanges facilitate trading across multiple networks, offering more asset variety and interoperability. Single-blockchain exchanges optimize for their network, while multi-blockchain exchanges enable diverse asset trading across ecosystems.

Examples: Binance, THORChain.

Crypto only/Crypto-and-fiat

Crypto-only exchanges without fiat support can only facilitate exchanges between various cryptocurrencies. As such, to start using one, traders first have to buy crypto from a third-party service and deposit it to an exchange.

Examples: SushiSwap, PancakeSwap.

Crypto-to-fiat exchanges support operations with fiat money: users can deposit fiat money from bank cards, PayPal, wire transfers, Google Pay, Apple Pay and other similar services in order to exchange them for cryptocurrency.

Examples: Bybit, Gemini.

How to choose the best crypto exchange: Basic tips

When choosing your first cryptocurrency exchange, you should always be focused on security, the exchange's know-your-customer (KYC) policy and the range of features available on the exchange.

Security first: A proper cryptocurrency exchange offers extensive security measures: multi-factor authentication, account backup, withdrawal whitelisting, and so on. Also, save all of the information the exchange provides while setting up an account. KYC matters: Using mandatory KYC (sharing your ID with the exchange to avoid money laundering risks) is a must for a highly reputable exchange in 2025. One-stop approach is key: A single service should offer all services and currencies you are interested in since switching between platforms takes time and effort. In addition, you should find out which payment methods are supported by this or that exchange.

Other notable aspects to consider include integrations between CEXes and DEXes (whether this exchange has its own decentralized wallet or not), insurance funds, jurisdiction and so on.

Top crypto exchanges in 2025: Overview

Here are some popular cryptocurrency exchanges in 2025 that can be good options for newcomers starting their crypto journeys.

Top crypto exchanges in 2025: Binance

Binance Visit Launched: July 2017

Type: Centralized crypto exchange (CEX)

Custody: Custodial

Headquarters: Cayman Islands/Hong Kong About Binance Binance is the world's largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange by user count and aggregated trading volume. Binance delivers its services to tens of millions of traders in 170+ countries and regions across the globe. Trading pairs 1829 Founders Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, Yi He Decentralized wallet Binance Wallet Ecosystem Spot and futures trading, crypto-to-fiat gateway, NFT marketplace, staking, lending and earning instruments Native blockchain BNB Smart Chain (BSC) Additional info Listing on Binance is an endgame goal for the majority of modern altcoin products: it is normally associated with a huge price boost.

Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by aggregated trading volume and user count. Launched in 2017, it benefited the most from the 2020-2021 crypto rally when it became the dominant trading platform for Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins.

Binance supports spot and futures (coin-margined and USD-margined contracts) trading for thousands of markets. Its extra services include an earning module, staking module, native launchpool, Binance Web3 wallet, copy trading toolkit, P2P trading platform, NFT marketplace, trading bots, API and more. Binance offers the widest range of trading services for crypto owners. It also supports the largest number of fiat payment methods for deposits.

Binance was the first cryptocurrency exchange to back its own blockchain BNB Smart Chain (previously known as Binance Smart Chain, or BSC). Its core cryptocurrency, BNB, is one of the largest altcoins by market capitalization and a key element of Binance’s economic design. Binance runs its own payment system, Binance Pay, and has a number of associated crypto mining pools.

Top crypto exchanges in 2025: Coinbase

Coinbase Visit Launched: June 2012

Type: Centralized crypto exchange (CEX)

Custody: Custodial

Headquarters: United States About Coinbase Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. It offers a comprehensive Web3 experience with feature-rich staking, lending and earning instruments, DCA tools, and powerful crypto-to-fiat integration. Trading pairs 429 Founders Brian Armstrong, Fred Ehrsam Decentralized wallet Coinbase Wallet Ecosystem Spot and futures trading, payment processor, API integrations for businesses, crypto-to-fiat gateway, NFT marketplace, staking and earning instruments Native blockchain Base Additional info Coinbase is usually considered an indicator of cryptocurrency processes in the U.S.: “Coinbase Premium” is a metric of the difference between BTC on Binance and Coinbase exchanges.

Coinbase is the most popular cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. Known for its clear design, feature-rich tooling and industry-leading security level, it has become an entry point to crypto for millions of newbies daily.

Coinbase supports futures and spot trading for 429 pairs with Bitcoin (BTC), major stablecoins and key altcoins. It also supports a Buy Crypto option, native fiat paygate and native crypto-powered card solution Coinbase Card. Coinbase Private solutions kit elevates the crypto experience for high-net-worth individuals, while staking and earning solutions are available for regular traders.

For businesses, Coinbase offers cryptocurrency payment solutions with a focus on e-commerce, widget integration and so on. Coinbase OnChain Kit streamlines the process of dApp development in various crypto verticals.

Despite having no native cryptocurrency, Coinbase backs Base, a zero-knowledge L2 blockchain built on Ethereum. It is the most active zkEVM L2 by trading volume and active dApp count.

Top crypto exchanges in 2025: Gate.io

Gate.io Visit Launched: April 2013

Type: Centralized crypto exchange (CEX)

Custody: Custodial

Headquarters: Global About Gate.io Gate.io is one of the world’s first mainstream centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. It offers seamless, secure and fast cryptocurrency trading for over 3,800 tokens, as well as multiple earning, staking, lending and Web3 community management tools. Trading pairs 4,407 Founders Dr. Lin Han Decentralized wallet Gate Web3 Wallet Ecosystem Spot and futures trading, “Buy Crypto” module, airdrop tooling, token launchpad, crypto loans, staking Native blockchain GateChain Additional info The platform demonstrates one of the industry-leading reserve ratios: Gate.io’s total reserves can cover losses of up to $10 billion in equivalent.

Launched in April 2013 as Bter, Gate.io is among the world’s longest-running centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Gate.io delivers spot and futures cryptocurrency trading services to over 22 million users in various countries and regions across the globe.

Gate.io consistently ranks among the top three globally in both trading volume and liquidity. As of 2025, the platform is currently ranked second globally in 24-hour spot trading volume.

The platform’s “Buy Crypto” mode is the easiest opportunity for newbies to purchase their first digital assets. Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins can be purchased with a card, bank transfer, digital payment system or via a P2P marketplace. Also, Gate.io offers its native crypto-enabled bank card, Gate Card.

On the spot trading module, traders can access 4,407 trading pairs, with over 3,800 cryptocurrencies supported. This impressive range puts Gate.io ahead of the competition, positioning it as the market leader and the most comprehensive trading platform available. Besides regular tokens, Gate.io users can also access leveraged cryptocurrencies.

Gate.io’s futures trading module unlocks the opportunity to benefit from price movements in both directions with its USD- and coin-margined options. Gate.io’s extra kit of services include a built-in token launchpad, Web3 Airdrop tooling and premarket trading for early-stage tokens.

Gate.io Earn toolkit invites cryptocurrency owners to benefit from their idle cryptocurrency holdings. Depositors can try the power of Simple Earn and HODL&Earn as well as an auto-investing function for recurring DCA crypto purchasings.

Gate.io Staking offers holders of PoS coins to benefit on their allocations without selling the tokens. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts can stake all major PoS altcoins, including Gate.io Token (GT), the platform’s native cryptocurrency, which has recently surged by 65%. Via ETH 2.0 Staking tools, Gate.io customers can stake part in Ether staking with no need to have a minimum of 32 Ethers required for on-chain staking.

Feature-rich trading bots and copy-trading toolsets make automated trading easier than ever before for both newcomers and sophisticated traders. Grid Bots are designed to automate trading within pre-determined intervals while Spot Martingale helps to automate basic “buy low - sell high” strategy. Advanced traders can also experiment with Spot-Futures arbitrage function and Margin Grid, a leveraged version of Grid Bot.

Gate.io Institutional toolset is designed to streamline the introduction of cryptocurrencies to sophisticated corporate market actors. It includes API integrations for businesses, custody management, liquidity brokerage, OTC transfers, and Gate Wealth program for high-net-worth clients. Also, a set of structured products is available for institutional clients of Gate.io.

According to the latest reserve report, Gate.io's total reserves exceed $10 billion,a record high and ranking fourth globally with a reserve ratio of 128.58%. It eclipses industry standards, ensuring a secure and reliable trading environment. Gate entities have obtained licenses, authorizations, approvals or completed registrations in various jurisdictions, including Hong Kong, Gibraltar, Malta, Italy, Australia, Lithuania, Dubai DMCC and the Bahamas, making it the leading platform with the most compliant exchange listings.

Top crypto exchanges in 2025: Kraken

Kraken Visit Launched: September 2013

Type: Centralized crypto exchange (CEX)

Custody: Custodial

Headquarters: United States About Kraken Kraken is one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges in the U.S. It offers reliable crypto trading services for individuals and institutions. Trading pairs 1,242 Founders Jesse Powell Decentralized wallet No Ecosystem Spot and futures trading, payment processor, crypto-powered card, “Buy Crypto” module, crypto-to-fiat gateway, staking and earning instruments Native blockchain Ink Additional info Thanks to its clear and newbie-friendly interface, Kraken is often considered a perfect entry point to crypto for Web2 natives.

Kraken, one of the oldest cryptocurrency exchanges, remains popular among various groups of investors. Its range of cryptocurrency markets (spot and futures trading pairs) is one of the largest across the segment of CEXes. Kraken is focused on bringing new users to crypto; that is why it made its user interface as clear as possible.

For different groups of investors, Kraken offers two different interfaces: Simple for newcomers, Professional (multi-screen) for experienced traders. Kraken services are available on desktop via app and web interface, while mobile applications for smartphones are also popular. Kraken also enables its users to buy crypto seamlessly with fiat. For a predictable investment strategy, Kraken offers a native DCA tool that makes recurring purchasing of cryptocurrencies straightforward.

Together with infrastructure provider Gelato Network, Kraken released native L2 blockchain Ink. The blockchain leverages Superchain technology, while every dApp accesses a full stack of Kraken ecosystem utility.

Top crypto exchanges in 2025: LBank

LBank Visit Launched: December 2015

Type: Centralized crypto exchange (CEX)

Custody: Custodial

Headquarters: Hong Kong About LBank LBank is one of CoinGecko’s top 15 largest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges among meme coin traders. It offers the fastest listing of new meme cryptos for maximum potential benefits to clients. Trading pairs 1,245 Founders Eric He Decentralized wallet No Ecosystem Spot and futures trading, “Buy Crypto” module, launchpad, launchpool, Earn module, VC unit, copy trading, bots, premarket listing function Native blockchain No Additional info The platform managed to achieve unbelievable speed in meme coin listings: within one hour of contract creation, meme coins are listed on spot while, in three hours, they debut on LBank Futures with 200x leverage.

Launched in 2015, LBank is a fast and secure cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem available for traders in 210+ countries and regions. It has proudly onboarded 15 million traders, while its number of active monthly accounts exceeds two million.

The exchange ranks in the top 15 on CoinGecko’s Spot Exchanges List for derivatives training platforms, and LBank Futures is on the top 10 list. Its daily Spot Trading volume exceeds $600 million while, on Derivatives, this metric is over $2.4 billion. LBank is responsible for over 3% of the global cryptocurrency exchange market.

The exchange is well known for its lightning-fast listing approach, particularly in the red-hot segment of new-gen meme coins. LBank offers spot and derivatives trading instruments for 350+ trending meme coins and altcoins; for 100 of them, LBank was the first exchange they were listed on.

Amid the Q4, 2024, meme coin mania, LBank accomplished <1 hour latency between meme coin contract creation (token mint and initial liquidity injection) and its listing on LBank. Meme coins debut on LBank Futures with 200x leverage just three hours after launch. The platform guarantees the deepest liquidity for the most beneficial trading rates on meme coins and other trending altcoin assets. LBank also implemented the industry-leading premarket trading platform with a price protection function.

Besides 800+ spot cryptocurrencies and 600+ derivative contracts, LBank offers a powerful copy trading suite for newcomers interested in following master traders’ strategies. A total of 3,208 master traders are sharing their activity with 150,000+ followers in a fully automated manner.

LBank Earn is a comprehensive stack of tools for earning on cryptocurrency deposits. It includes LBank Launchpad for early-stage altcoin launch, an LBank Launchpool that rewards the community by introducing new cryptocurrencies, Flexible and Locked Staking toolsets designed to allow cryptocurrency owners to benefit from staking their proof-of-stake (PoS) altcoins.

LBank Labs is the platform’s VC unit, with over $100 million in assets under management.

Top Crypto Exchanges in 2025: CoinEx

CoinEx Visit Launched: December 2017

Type: Centralized crypto exchange (CEX)

Custody: Custodial

Headquarters: Hong Kong About CoinEx CoinEx is a tier 1 user-friendly multi-product cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem for Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins. It allows users to trade their assets on spot and futures, earn income on their liquidity with stalking, AMM and lending instruments, and benefit from referral programs. Trading pairs 1,900+ Founders Haipo Yang Decentralized wallet CoinEx Wallet Ecosystem Spot and futures trading, crypto-to-fiat gateway, AMM, staking, lending, cryptocurrency mining Native blockchain CoinEx Smart Chain (CSC) Additional info CoinEx’s Newcomer Zone is a perfect one-stop gateway to the cryptocurrency segment for newbies. Also, CoinEx provides proof of reserves for over $420 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and various altcoins.

CoinEx is a major centralized cryptocurrency exchange well known for its deep liquidity, unmatched user-friendliness, wide range of cryptocurrency trading pairs, accessible and fast operations.

Established in 2017 by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, CoinEx was launched during the first major cryptocurrency boom that introduced Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins to millions of users worldwide. It quickly became a go-to platform for both spot and futures trading. Today, CoinEx offers one of the most comprehensive and feature-rich toolsets for users navigating the Web3 journey—going far beyond traditional crypto trading.

Its “Buy Crypto” module allows one-click purchasing of cryptocurrency with fiat payment methods. It is integrated with a native peer-to-peer (P2P) platform. Spot trading is available for thousands of trading pairs, while new assets are being listed almost every week.

CoinEx’s futures trading dashboard supports coin-margined and USDT-margined futures and contracts suitable for various trading strategies. For crypto newcomers, CoinEx offers a demo account with a risk-free environment and a copy trading dashboard, along with rewarding newcomer incentives.

Beyond cryptocurrency trading, CoinEx offers a finance section with plenty of income opportunities for cryptocurrency newcomers and pros. Its CoinEx Earn product provides an easy way to earn interest on crypto deposits, while CoinEx Staking allows users to benefit from staking PoS altcoins such as ADA, ETH, SOL, and more. Additionally, crypto holders can benefit from injecting liquidity into CoinEx AMM’s liquidity pools, earning up to 50% of trading fee dividends—with no need to learn the basics of DeFi or smart contracts. CoinEx Loans enables users to easily lend and borrow cryptocurrency.

Besides that, CoinEx is seamlessly integrated with one of the most influential crypto mining hubs for proof-of-work (PoW) altcoins. CoinEx was among the first exchanges to start broadcasting independent audits of its cryptocurrency reserves. Its multi-level referral program and Ambassador Initiative are designed to allow every cryptocurrency enthusiast to benefit from their exposure on social media.

CoinEx also leverages its native cryptocurrency, the CoinEx Ecosystem Token ($CET), as the backbone of its crypto economics and utility framework.

In addition to its trading and financial services, CoinEx also emphasizes user education and empowerment. The platform provides educational resources tailored to different user levels, such as CoinEx Academy for beginners and AI-based analytical tools for advanced users, helping them navigate crypto trading with confidence. CoinEx supports 18 language markets, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity and global accessibility. CoinEx continues to evolve with user needs, striving to deliver secure, transparent, and expert-level trading experiences for its global community of over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions.

CoinEx has also been recognized by renowned international media outlets as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges, Most Promising Platforms, and a dark horse in the crypto industry, further solidifying its reputation and global influence in the Web3 space.

Top crypto exchanges in 2025: Backpack

Backpack Visit Launched: April 2022

Type: Centralized crypto exchange (CEX)

Custody: Custodial

Headquarters: Dubai About Backpack Backpack cryptocurrency exchange by blockchain veteran Armani Ferrante is a comprehensive new-gen spot and futures exchange with a user-friendly dashboard and yield opportunities for major cryptos. Trading pairs 57 Founders Armani Ferrante Decentralized wallet Backpack Wallet Ecosystem Spot and futures trading, lending/borrowing module, Backpack Wallet, Mad Lads NFTs drop Native blockchain No Additional info Backpack exchange managed to secure a Series A funding round from a blue-chip fund Placeholder VC and Hashed, recovered from the FTX collapse and purchased FTX EU in January 2025.

Backpack exchange is a fully-regulated user-friendly cryptocurrency trading platform suited to a wide range of crypto traders that has introduced groundbreaking ways to enhance trader’s earnings.

Backpack is the only exchange where collateral and realized trading profits earn yield—automatically.

On most platforms, traders have to choose to lend their assets for passive yield or use them as margin to trade.

Backpack lets traders do both—at the same time. Lent assets double as collateral, and realized profits are automatically credited and lent out. It’s true cross-margin trading with no capital limits.

Backpack was founded by blockchain veteran Armani Ferrante, creator of Anchor, Solana’s development framework. The exchange launched in April 2022 and survived the collapse of FTX, despite losing the majority of its investment capital in the fallout.

In November 2023, Backpack exchange secured a virtual asset service provider (VASP) license in Dubai, UAE, one of the most important blockchain and cryptocurrency business hubs globally. In February 2024, Backpack completed its Series A fundraising round led by Placeholder VC and Hashed, pushing the valuation over $120 million.

In December 2024, Backpack was accepted as a Type 2 member of the Japan Virtual Currency Exchange Association (JVCEA) – the first new member admitted after Binance in 2022. By the time it emerged from beta testing in February 2025, the exchange had already amassed 650,000 KYC’ed users. It launched a points system the following month.

Best-in-class UX means that on Backpack, traders can use one wallet for everything, have easy subaccount management, and a fast, low-click trading experience.

The exchange offers three products: spot, futures and borrow & lending. In Futures, perpetual contacts on Bitcoin (BTC) and major altcoins are available. In the Borrow & Lending product, users of Backpack Exchange can lend and borrow Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), USDC, U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and Bitcoin (BTC) with various APY rates.

Backpack Exchange users can also benefit from referral programs by sharing their affiliate links with followers. For researchers, developers and entrepreneurs, Backpack Exchange has detailed documentation , guides and support .

Top crypto exchanges in 2025: Gemini

Gemini Visit Launched: November 2014

Type: Centralized crypto exchange (CEX)

Custody: Custodial

Headquarters: United States About Gemini Gemini is one of the most reputable and secure cryptocurrency exchanges globally. It offers accessible and understandable trading instruments for newbie and professional traders. Trading pairs 125 Founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss Decentralized wallet No Ecosystem Spot and futures trading, developer API, crypto-powered card, NFT module, crypto-to-fiat gateway, staking and earning instruments Native blockchain No Additional info Gemini is frequently used by institutions interested in joining the global crypto ecosystem as it offers custody and payment processing services.

Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini was first introduced in November 2014. Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, prominent U.S. investors, are key figureheads of Gemini. The exchange is investing heavily in safety and security, as almost the only crypto service with ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 2 certificates. For additional security layers, Gemini offers hardware authentication keys. The exchange offers 125 cryptocurrency trading pairs and facilitates institutional services, asset custody and so on.

Gemini offers an advanced Active Trader platform for professional users, as well as native NFT marketplace service Nifty Giveaway. Its crypto-powered credit card, OTC service and native staking solutions unlock opportunities for crypto owners to create multiple income streams.

Also, the exchange is known for its impressive services stack for B2B customers. Gemini delivers its institutional services to banks and fintech organizations, crypto miners, investing houses, wealth managers, sophisticated traders and so on.

Top crypto exchanges in 2025: Bitstamp

Bitstamp Visit Launched: March 2011

Type: Centralized crypto exchange (CEX)

Custody: Custodial

Headquarters: Luxembourg About Bitstamp Bitstamp is the longest-running cryptocurrency exchange in Europe. It has a stellar reputation, as it has never been compromised. Bitstamp offers a wide range of trading services for EU citizens. Trading pairs 223 Founders Nejc KodriÄ, Damian Merlak Decentralized wallet No Ecosystem Spot and futures trading, crypto-powered card, crypto-to-fiat gateway, staking and earning instruments Native blockchain No Additional info Bitstamp is one of the first crypto exchanges operating under MiCA, the strictest EU regulatory framework on crypto.

Announced publicly in 2011, Bitstamp is the longest-running European cryptocurrency trading platform. Nejc Kodrič, a Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiast, engineer and entrepreneur, cofounded the company with Damijan Merlak in his native Slovenia but later moved its registration to the U.K. in April 2013, then to Luxembourg in 2016.

Currently, Bitstamp is offering an ecosystem of B2C services, including staking and earning tooling, a lending module as well as an “Institutions” protocol for sophisticated clients. Bitstamp’s institutional-centric offerings are backed by Dukascopy and SwissQuote, two fintech heavyweights from Switzerland. Also, its “Buy Crypto” service accepts a variety of fiat-centric payment methods.

In May 2023, U.S. fintech decacorn Ripple acquired a stake in Bitstamp for an undisclosed amount while, in June 2024, Robinhood purchased Bitstamp for $200 million, setting the yearly record for M&A deals in the Web3 segment. Amid the increased hostility of EU regulators, Bitstamp was among the few exchanges operating under full MiCA compliance.

Top crypto exchanges in 2025: Quick facts

Here are some quick facts about the world's largest crypto exchanges. The first global centralized exchanges were launched in 2011, following the growing popularity of Bitcoin (BTC), the first-ever cryptocurrency.

N Exchange Launched Number of trading pairs Native token 1 Binance July 2017 1,829 BNB 2 Coinbase June 2012 429 No 3 Gate.io April 2013 4,407 GT 4 Kraken September 2013 1,242 No 5 LBank December 2015 1,245 LBK 6 CoinEx December 2017 1,900+ CET 7 Backpack April 2022 57 No 8 Gemini November 2014 125 No 9 Bitstamp March 2011 223 No

Examples of major decentralized exchanges include Uniswap, SushiSwap, PancakeSwap, Curve Finance and Aave.

Wrapping up: Choosing a crypto exchange in 2025

A cryptocurrency exchange is a software service designed for the conversion between cryptocurrencies or between fiat and digital currencies. Centralized crypto exchanges control users' funds while converting, and decentralized exchanges perform all operations via smart contracts, in a non-custodial manner.

Besides crypto trading, modern centralized cryptocurrency exchanges can be used for lending, staking, earning, crypto card issuance and many more tasks. Further, some of them have native tokens and even blockchains like Ink or BSC.

Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini and Bitstamp are among top crypto exchanges in 2025.