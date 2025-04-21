Cardano Will Eye 27% Bull Rally If This Pattern Breakout Validates

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

After weeks of tightening price action, Cardano (ADA) has finally made its move — and it is upward. As reported by analyst Ali Martinez, the popular cryptocurrency just broke out of a symmetrical triangle pattern it had been trading inside since early April.

The setup had been in the works for a while as ADA had been trading within converging trendlines, gradually becoming less volatile while traders waited for a clear signal. The market was looking for a 27% price swing once the breakout came, based on the pattern.

And it happened. The price of ADA saw a 3.39% jump, going up from $0.62 to above $0.64, breaking the upper boundary of the triangle with a big green candle. That kind of spike does not guarantee a lasting rally, but it does mark a technical change in character.

The volume went up on the breakout, which shows that this was not just noise. With Cardano's volume surging 44.3% in 24 hours, it is obvious that the trading activity is back.

But a move like that does not happen in a vacuum. ADA's breakout comes at a time when the market has been unstable, swinging back and forth between fear and greed. Whether this breakout will lead to the full 27% move — a target in the $0.79 range — depends on what follows: consolidation with strength, or a rejection back into the pattern.

ADA is holding steady above the key $0.64 mark for now. It is a sign that buyers are stepping in, at least at this level. The triangle is broken, the pattern has been figured out — and now the market decides what to do with that information.