    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for May 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 10/05/2025 - 15:01
    Can rise of Ethereum (ETH) continue until end of week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers are not ready yet to seize the initiative on the first day of the weekend, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 4.33% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH might have set a local resistance of $2,448. As most of the ATR has been passed, traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves by tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of the main altcoin is within yesterday's bar, which means neither side is dominating.

    Buyers may only start thinking about a midterm rise if a breakout of the $2,533 level happens.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices, traders may witness a test of the $2,500-$2,600 range soon.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,424 at press time.

