Advertisement
Advertisement

    'Ridiculous': Peter Schiff Reveals What's Actually Worse Than Bitcoin

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 15/05/2025 - 9:32
    Peter Schiff has found something "more ridiculous" than Bitcoin, and you already know the answer
    Advertisement
    'Ridiculous': Peter Schiff Reveals What's Actually Worse Than Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Schiff is no stranger to criticizing Bitcoin, but his latest comments add a new dimension to the ongoing debate. Buying Bitcoin might be a gamble, but buying shares in companies that mostly hold Bitcoin? That is something he sees as outright ridiculous.

    Advertisement

    Schiff points out what he sees as a contradiction. If someone believes in Bitcoin enough to want exposure, why go through the added layer of a public company whose entire strategy is to buy and hold Bitcoin

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/14/2025 - 20:43
    Peter Schiff Names 'Valid Reason' to Own Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    'Ridiculous': Peter Schiff Reveals What's Actually Worse Than Bitcoin
    $307 Million Bitcoin Leaves Largest US Crypto Exchange in Just Hours: Details
    XRP: Is This Ending Now? Price on Verge of U-Turn
    XRP Has No Utility, Arca Exec Says

    These so-called "Bitcoin treasury" companies do not offer the benefits of a real business, nor do they provide direct ownership of the asset, he says. In Schiff's view, they offer the worst of both worlds.

    Advertisement

    It is no longer a niche case. Strategy tops the list with over 568,000 BTC - worth about $123 billion - on its books. Others, such as Tesla, Block, Coinbase, Metaplanet and Next Technology Holding, are following suit. For some, like CleanSpark and Hut 8, Bitcoin holdings are tied to broader mining operations. For others, however, Bitcoin is the strategy.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/14/2025 - 18:05
    Saylor Is Bitcoin's Buffett, Pro-XRP Lawyer Claims
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    To Schiff, the logic just does not hold. If Bitcoin’s price goes up, sure - these stocks might rise. But their value is tied almost entirely to the same market volatility and speculation. And unlike Bitcoin, the shares carry added baggage: management risk, regulatory exposure and operational uncertainty.

    What these companies increasingly represent, he suggests, is an unnecessary layer of complexity. If investors believe in Bitcoin’s long-term value, why go through the extra step of a corporate wrapper that does little more than mirror its price?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 05/14/2025 - 15:47
    Bitcoin (BTC) First New Macro Asset in 150 Years, Analyst Says
    ByVladislav Sopov

    For now, the market seems willing to reward these moves. However, Schiff's warning is clear: if buying Bitcoin is speculative, then buying stock in a Bitcoin proxy company that does not build, sell or create anything else might be an even more absurd trade.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 15, 2025 - 8:38
    $307 Million Bitcoin Leaves Largest US Crypto Exchange in Just Hours: Details
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    May 15, 2025 - 8:23
    XRP: Is This Ending Now? Price on Verge of U-Turn
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    HODL 2025 Opens in Dubai, Advancing the Emirates' Position as a Global Financial Innovation Hub
    Fintech Week London reimagines flagship conference for fifth anniversary edition: introducing London Fintech Summit 2025
    XY Miners Announces New Platform Release for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) Communities
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    May 5, 2025 - 7:56
    How to Buy Ethereum: Step-by-Step Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    May 2, 2025 - 18:50
    Crypto App Triv Ensures Secure Web3 Journey With Triv Shield Instrument: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    HODL 2025 Opens in Dubai, Advancing the Emirates' Position as a Global Financial Innovation Hub
    Fintech Week London reimagines flagship conference for fifth anniversary edition: introducing London Fintech Summit 2025
    XY Miners Announces New Platform Release for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE) Communities
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Ridiculous': Peter Schiff Reveals What's Actually Worse Than Bitcoin
    $307 Million Bitcoin Leaves Largest US Crypto Exchange in Just Hours: Details
    XRP: Is This Ending Now? Price on Verge of U-Turn
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD