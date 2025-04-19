Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outperforms All Competitors in 24 Hours: Details

Advertisement

While the net capitalization of the cryptocurrency market is losing value again, the segment of meme cryptocurrencies is sending mixed signals to its audience. Amid all largest dog coins, Shiba Inu (SHIB) shows the strongest performance in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is top gainer amid largest meme coins

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second-largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is up by 2.7% today. Shiba Inu's (SHIB) price hit $0.00001221, while its capitalization exceeded $7 billion. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the 19th biggest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Image by CoinGecko

Dogecoin (DOGE), the largest meme cryptocurrency, is also in the green. Dogecoin's (DOGE) price added 2.6% in 24 hours and touched $0.1591.

Pepe (PEPE), another top-league meme coin, saw a 1.7% price increase overnight. PEPE's market cap exceeded $3 billion, which allowed the frog coin to regain its spot in the top 40.

Advertisement

Bonk's (BONK) price reached $0.00001218 after adding 0.8% in 24 hours. As such, all major meme coins are outperforming the market benchmark, which is down by 1.1% today.

AI meme coins becomes worst performing category

Amid smaller meme coins, Apecoin (APE) and Based Brett (BRETT) are the top performers with 4.4%-4.5% overnight gains.

At the same time, based on categories performance, a number of meme-associated groups are in the deep red. As per CoinGecko, AI meme coins lost 5.1% in just 24 hours, which is the worst result.

With Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) and Daku (DAKU) in the red, Pump.fun meme coins lost 4.5%, becoming the second worst performing group today.

The largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), added 0.6% and 1.1%, respectfully. Bitcoin (BTC) surged to $85,196, while Ethereum (ETH) is attempting to hold above $1,600.