2 Key Price Points for Dogecoin (DOGE) Right Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) just locked into two price zones that could define its next big move, but one of them might be a wall. According to Ali Martinez, a major meme coin, now quoted around $0.236, is sandwiched between a major supply wall at $0.36 and a strong base at $0.21.

On-chain data shows that $0.36 is where things get heavy - nearly 5.7 billion DOGE were last moved at that price, a level that is likely to trigger serious selling pressure if it is tested again. That is not just resistance; it is a potential profit zone for a large number of holders.

Meanwhile, $0.21 is looking like a solid floor. Over 11.1 billion DOGE - about 7.5% of the circulating supply - changed hands in this range. It is the largest cluster of realized price activity outside the meme coin’s all-time high zones.

If the Dogecoin price drops back here, it is the first line of real support.

Zoom out, and the picture gets clearer. DOGE has surged from sub-$0.18 to over $0.23 in less than two weeks. That rally happened fast, and it pushed the coin right into a high-volume node on the URPD chart.

Now the meme coin king is in consolidation mode, and how it reacts to either side of this $0.21-$0.36 range is going to be key.

Bulls looking for continuation are eyeing a clean breakout past $0.36. If DOGE manages to flip that, it would be the strongest upside signal since its last big breakout. But if support cracks below $0.21, it opens the door for a painful dip.

So, two zones, one decision point. The next move could set the tone for weeks.