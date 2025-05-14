Advertisement
    2 Key Price Points for Dogecoin (DOGE) Right Now

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 14/05/2025 - 9:05
    "Meme coin king" Dogecoin (DOGE) price depends on these two key points now
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) just locked into two price zones that could define its next big move, but one of them might be a wall. According to Ali Martinez, a major meme coin, now quoted around $0.236, is sandwiched between a major supply wall at $0.36 and a strong base at $0.21.

    On-chain data shows that $0.36 is where things get heavy - nearly 5.7 billion DOGE were last moved at that price, a level that is likely to trigger serious selling pressure if it is tested again. That is not just resistance; it is a potential profit zone for a large number of holders.

    Meanwhile, $0.21 is looking like a solid floor. Over 11.1 billion DOGE - about 7.5% of the circulating supply - changed hands in this range. It is the largest cluster of realized price activity outside the meme coin’s all-time high zones. 

    If the Dogecoin price drops back here, it is the first line of real support.

    Zoom out, and the picture gets clearer. DOGE has surged from sub-$0.18 to over $0.23 in less than two weeks. That rally happened fast, and it pushed the coin right into a high-volume node on the URPD chart. 

    Now the meme coin king is in consolidation mode, and how it reacts to either side of this $0.21-$0.36 range is going to be key.

    Bulls looking for continuation are eyeing a clean breakout past $0.36. If DOGE manages to flip that, it would be the strongest upside signal since its last big breakout. But if support cracks below $0.21, it opens the door for a painful dip.

    So, two zones, one decision point. The next move could set the tone for weeks.

