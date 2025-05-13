Advertisement
    'So Clean': Crucial XRP Price Update Revealed by Top Trader

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 13/05/2025 - 12:56
    Top trader DonAlt reveals updated XRP price outlook and comments on it with just 2 words
    One of the better-known names in the crypto trading world, DonAlt, has just shared an updated look at XRP's price chart on the monthly time frame - and summed it up with just two words: "So Clean." The comment is about how clear the chart structure is, showing a strong and steady move that stands out in what has been a mixed market lately.

    DonAlt was one of the first big traders to notice something strange about XRP's price chart last October, when it was still trading at around $0.70. That early signal was spot on. Since then, XRP has gone past a bunch of resistance levels and hit a new all-time high of $3.40. This is a huge deal for the token after years of it just moving sideways.

    His latest chart shows XRP holding strong above key support zones and building momentum without much noise or volatility. This kind of clean price action is usually seen as a good sign, especially on higher time frames that longer-term traders pay more attention to.

    If you look at the daily chart, you will see that the price has been moving in a pretty controlled way, with a clear uptrend forming over the last few months. XRP is trading around $2.50 right now, and it will be important for the rally to keep that level if the trend is going to continue.

    There is not a lot of obvious resistance above, so the door is open for the market to continue moving up. But it will need to show more follow-through to confirm that.

    No one can say for sure where the price will go next, but XRP's recent performance - especially compared to many other altcoins - makes it the asset to watch.

