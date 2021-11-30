Shiba Inu Price Soars As Whale Buys 25 Billion SHIB Tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The price of Shiba Inu has added more than 25% over the past 24 hours, vastly outperforming the rest of the cryptocurrency market.

The meme token has now surpassed Avalanche, and it’s now close to flipping rival Dogecoin once again.

Image by coinmarketcap.com

The most recent spike came after Kraken, one of the largest crypto exchanges, added support for Shiba Inu on Monday, putting an end to almost a month-long wait.



A few hours ago, a mysterious Ethereum whale nicknamed “Gimli” also bought an additional 24.8 billion SHIB tokens that were worth roughly $1 million at the time of the purchase. They currently own $56 million in the second-largest canine cryptocurrency, which is the wallet’s second-biggest holding after Ether.