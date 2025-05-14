1,700 ADA Wallets Set up Every Day This Year, Data Says, More to Come?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Statistics shared by the @Cardanians_io shows that up to know throughout 2025, more than 225,000 new wallets have been created on the Cardano network as new investors have been flowing into this space.

225,000 new ADA investors enter crypto space

The post highlighted that this means roughly 1,700 new ADA wallets were created per day on average, signaling a massive increase in ADA adoption this year. Since the “bull market is just getting started,” the tweet says, more new investors are likely to go for ADA this year.

Cardano’s native token ADA currently sits in ninth place on CoinMarketCap, trading at $0.8159 with a market capitalization value of $28.38 billion and a trading volume of $1.4 billion observed over the past 24 hours.

Cardano at exciting inflection point

Earlier this week, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson tweeted that Cardano had now reached a “very exciting inflection point” regarding its engineering and “the diversity of ideas and teams.”

Now, he wrote, Cardano’s philosophy is going to radically change from being “rigorous, safe, and effective” and also from alienating those who wanted to bring new ideas into the ecosystem. This philosophy resulted in Cardano delivering new features very slowly.

We are at a very exciting inflection point with respect to Cardano's engineering and the diversity of ideas and teams. In the beginning there was one philosophy that was rigorous, safe, and effective, but it also deeply alienated many who wanted to contribute, prevented new ideas… — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) May 9, 2025

Until now, the Cardano team “focused purely on practice,” avoiding any rush and/or deadlines, thinking in terms of years and decades. It slowed down Cardano and prevented it from growing and thriving.

But now, Hoskinson continued, as 2025 is here, Cardano is welcoming small agile teams “like Aiken and Midgard,” and at the same time it will preserve “the knowledge, experience, and rigor with IOR and our formal methods group using Ada.” Hoskinson believes that while many will be unhappy about change and miss the days “that never actually existed,” others will be more than happy to “contribute, the faster pace of development, and the competition of ideas.”

Hoskinson is certain that “the new days will be filled with even greater opportunities and exciting new capabilities.”