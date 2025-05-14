Advertisement
    1,700 ADA Wallets Set up Every Day This Year, Data Says, More to Come?

    By Yuri Molchan
    Wed, 14/05/2025 - 15:33
    Number of new ADA wallets this year has surpassed 225,000 as new holders are pouring in
    1,700 ADA Wallets Set up Every Day This Year, Data Says, More to Come?
    Statistics shared by the @Cardanians_io shows that up to know throughout 2025, more than 225,000 new wallets have been created on the Cardano network as new investors have been flowing into this space.

    225,000 new ADA investors enter crypto space

    The post highlighted that this means roughly 1,700 new ADA wallets were created per day on average, signaling a massive increase in ADA adoption this year. Since the “bull market is just getting started,” the tweet says, more new investors are likely to go for ADA this year.

    Cardano’s native token ADA currently sits in ninth place on CoinMarketCap, trading at $0.8159 with a market capitalization value of $28.38 billion and a trading volume of $1.4 billion observed over the past 24 hours.

    Cardano at exciting inflection point

    Earlier this week, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson tweeted that Cardano had now reached a “very exciting inflection point” regarding its engineering and “the diversity of ideas and teams.”

    Now, he wrote, Cardano’s philosophy is going to radically change from being “rigorous, safe, and effective” and also from alienating those who wanted to bring new ideas into the ecosystem. This philosophy resulted in Cardano delivering new features very slowly.

    Until now, the Cardano team “focused purely on practice,” avoiding any rush and/or deadlines, thinking in terms of years and decades. It slowed down Cardano and prevented it from growing and thriving.

    But now, Hoskinson continued, as 2025 is here, Cardano is welcoming small agile teams “like Aiken and Midgard,” and at the same time it will preserve “the knowledge, experience, and rigor with IOR and our formal methods group using Ada.” Hoskinson believes that while many will be unhappy about change and miss the days “that never actually existed,” others will be more than happy to “contribute, the faster pace of development, and the competition of ideas.”

    Hoskinson is certain that “the new days will be filled with even greater opportunities and exciting new capabilities.”

    #Cardano #Charles Hoskinson
