Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Starts Trading on Kraken

Shiba Inu has started trading on the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, according to an announcement posted by the company on Twitter.

This comes after the trading platform opened deposits for the high-flying Ethereum-based meme cryptocurrency on Monday to the great delight of the token’s holders.

The exchange’s users are now able to trade Shiba Inu against the U.S. dollar and the euro.

The minimum order size has been set at 50,000 SHIB ($2.45), which means that traders won’t be able to buy a smaller number of tokens.

Kraken is yet to introduce margin trading for Shiba Inu.