Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Starts Trading on Kraken

News
Tue, 11/30/2021 - 18:07
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu has finally made its debut on Kraken
Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Starts Trading on Kraken
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu has started trading on the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange, according to an announcement posted by the company on Twitter. 

This comes after the trading platform opened deposits for the high-flying Ethereum-based meme cryptocurrency on Monday to the great delight of the token’s holders.

SHIB
Image by kraken.com

The exchange’s users are now able to trade Shiba Inu against the U.S. dollar and the euro. 

The minimum order size has been set at 50,000 SHIB ($2.45), which means that traders won’t be able to buy a smaller number of tokens. 

Related
Here's When and How Newegg Is Going to Accept Shiba Inu
Kraken is yet to introduce margin trading for Shiba Inu.  

The price of the meme coin saw a big spike earlier today, but the token has since pared some gains after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that it would be appropriate for the central bank to speed up its tapering of bond purchases. Bitcoin, stocks, gold, and oil took a hit on the news.             

As reported by U.Today, an ether whale increased their impressive Shiba Inu position by $1 million worth of SHIB tokens on Monday.

#Shiba Inu
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Starts Trading on Kraken
11/30/2021 - 18:07
Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Starts Trading on Kraken
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Huobi Primelist-Supported DeFi Project Drained of $31 Million
11/30/2021 - 15:54
Huobi Primelist-Supported DeFi Project Drained of $31 Million
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for November 30
11/30/2021 - 15:48
BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for November 30
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk