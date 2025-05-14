Advertisement
    612,300,642,168 SHIB Land in Mysterious Whale Hands

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 14/05/2025 - 15:57
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) witnesses 612.3 billion tokens shift to mystery wallet
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    A wallet that usually does not receive many transactions got 612.3 billion SHIB in a single transfer, which is about $9.83 million at the time of the move. The tokens were sent to address "0x72," which now has a big SHIB balance, along with other tokens like PEPE and DAI. The total wallet value is about $21.5 million.

    If you look at the flow of funds, you will see that Shiba Inu (SHIB) came from "0xAD74." That wallet had gotten the tokens earlier from "0xBf9," which originally got them from a Binance hot wallet. So the tokens moved off the exchange went through two addresses and ended up where they are now.

    This was not a sudden move. The receiving wallet has been growing its position a bit over the past few months. Earlier transactions show steady inflows of SHIB, as well as large amounts of PEPE and nearly five million DAI.

    Article image
    Source: Arkham Intelligence

    There have not been any SHIB transfers out of the wallet yet, which suggests that it is more of a long-term holding strategy than a short-term trading move.

    The way these funds have moved - off the exchange, through middle wallets, and into a holding address that is pretty quiet - makes it look like part of a bigger accumulation strategy. The activity does not suggest any quick flips or speculative moves. It looks like the wallet's owner has been slowly moving over time.

    Shiba Inu often sees fast, high-volume trades, but this kind of slow and quiet buildup is worth watching, especially when it is coming from a wallet now holding one of the larger SHIB stacks on-chain.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
