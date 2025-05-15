Advertisement
    XRP, DOGE, ADA Holders Warned by Coinbase, 2 Key Price Points for Dogecoin Right Now, 459,040,000,000,000 SHIB Scenario Imminent: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    By Valeria Blokhina
    Thu, 15/05/2025 - 13:52
    Check out U.Today's news digest to see what happened in the crypto industry over the past day
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Don’t miss anything in the world of crypto with U.Today’s top three crypto news stories over the past day.

    XRP, DOGE, ADA holders warned by Coinbase; Here's why

    On Tuesday, May 13, Coinbase Assets X account announced the upcoming launch of cbADA, cbLTC, cbXRP and cbDOGE, wrapped versions of Cardano, Litecoin, XRP and Dogecoin. In its X post, Coinbase emphasized that the aforementioned assets are not yet live or available for trading, warning that fraudulent actors could state otherwise. To help prevent fraud, Coinbase shared official contract addresses for each token so that users could verify their authenticity once launched. As a reminder, in September 2024, Coinbase introduced cbBTC, Coinbase Wrapped BTC. Two months later, the product debuted on Solana to expand its use beyond the Ethereum ecosystem.

    2 key price points for Dogecoin (DOGE) right now

    According to a recent X post by prominent analyst Ali Martinez, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trapped between two price zones that could influence its next big move – a major resistance at $0.36 and key support zone at $0.21. Per on-chain data, nearly 5.7 billion DOGE were moved at $0.36; if this level is tested again, this could cause serious selling pressure. Meanwhile, $0.21 is looking like a solid floor. More than 11.1 billion DOGE, approximately 7.5% of the circulating supply, were traded within this range. This is the largest cluster of realized price activity outside Dogecoin’s all-time high zones. If the price falls back here, it will serve as the first strong support. DOGE is currently in consolidation mode, and how it reacts to either side of this $0.21-$0.36 range is going to be key. If it breaks out above $0.36, it could be a strong upside signal. If it falls below $0.21, it might trigger a significant dip.

    459,040,000,000,000 SHIB scenario imminent: What's next for SHIB?

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) appears to be preparing for a significant move. According to IntoTheBlock's Global In/Out of Money indicator, a large amount of 459.04 trillion SHIB has been accumulated by 47,780 addresses in the $0.000017 to $0.000019 range, indicating many investors are watching this level closely. This zone could act as resistance since many holders are out of money and may sell if the price reaches their break-even point. A breakout above this zone could spark bullish momentum and attract new buyers, while a rejection might cause a pullback. If SHIB can surpass this zone, the next barrier range could be between $0.000019 and $0.000024, where 177.63 trillion SHIB were previously bought by 141,410 addresses. However, support lies below Shiba Inu's current level, between $0.000014 and $0.000016, where 30.36 trillion SHIB were previously bought by 50,940 addresses.

    #XRP #Dogecoin #Cardano #Litecoin #Coinbase #Shiba Inu
