XRP, DOGE, ADA Holders Warned by Coinbase, 2 Key Price Points for Dogecoin Right Now, 459,040,000,000,000 SHIB Scenario Imminent: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

XRP, DOGE, ADA holders warned by Coinbase; Here's why

On Tuesday, May 13, Coinbase Assets X account announced the upcoming launch of cbADA, cbLTC, cbXRP and cbDOGE, wrapped versions of Cardano, Litecoin, XRP and Dogecoin. In its X post , Coinbase emphasized that the aforementioned assets are not yet live or available for trading, warning that fraudulent actors could state otherwise. To help prevent fraud, Coinbase shared official contract addresses for each token so that users could verify their authenticity once launched. As a reminder, in September 2024, Coinbase introduced cbBTC, Coinbase Wrapped BTC. Two months later, the product debuted on Solana to expand its use beyond the Ethereum ecosystem.

2 key price points for Dogecoin (DOGE) right now

According to a recent X post by prominent analyst Ali Martinez, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trapped between two price zones that could influence its next big move – a major resistance at $0.36 and key support zone at $0.21. Per on-chain data, nearly 5.7 billion DOGE were moved at $0.36; if this level is tested again, this could cause serious selling pressure. Meanwhile, $0.21 is looking like a solid floor. More than 11.1 billion DOGE, approximately 7.5% of the circulating supply, were traded within this range. This is the largest cluster of realized price activity outside Dogecoin’s all-time high zones. If the price falls back here, it will serve as the first strong support. DOGE is currently in consolidation mode, and how it reacts to either side of this $0.21-$0.36 range is going to be key. If it breaks out above $0.36, it could be a strong upside signal. If it falls below $0.21, it might trigger a significant dip.

