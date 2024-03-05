Advertisement
AD

XRP Sees 50% Surge in Staggering $7.8 Billion Trading Volume

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
XRP hits $7.8 billion as trading volume surges 50%: Will XRP price follow?
Tue, 5/03/2024 - 14:00
XRP Sees 50% Surge in Staggering $7.8 Billion Trading Volume
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a remarkable turn of events, the trading volume of the XRP cryptocurrency has witnessed an unprecedented surge, soaring by an astounding 50% within a mere 24 hours. According to the latest report jointly published by CoinGlass and CoinMarketCap, this surge has propelled the combined turnover on both the spot and derivatives markets to an astonishing $7.8 billion.

Advertisement

Related
Is XRP Running to $0.7? Here's What Price Shows Us

The derivatives market alone has seen an impressive trading volume of $3.89 billion, with the lion's share being commanded by the world's leading crypto exchange, Binance, which accounted for a staggering $2.08 billion. Simultaneously, the spot markets, dominated by the black-and-yellow platform, have collectively witnessed trading volumes reaching $3.9 billion.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

This surge has brought the total XRP trading volume perilously close to the $8 billion mark, signaling a fervent wave of interest among crypto market participants. Currently ranked sixth among the largest digital assets, with a market capitalization standing at $35.25 billion, XRP's trading volume now constitutes over 22% of its capitalization — a clear indication of heightened investor enthusiasm.

Related
SHIB v. XRP? Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Declares SHIB Dominance

The surge in trading volumeserves as a significant harbinger of imminent XRP price movement, with experts anticipating a substantial uptick in its value. Presently trading at $0.65, the cryptocurrency's current valuation marks its highest point since the inception of the year, underscoring what may be substantial momentum building within the XRP market.

As investor interest continues to intensify and trading volumes surge to unprecedented heights, all eyes of the community remain firmly fixed on XRP.

#XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP News #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) MVRV Indicator Hits Warning Level - Price Drop Coming?
2024/03/05 14:02
Bitcoin (BTC) MVRV Indicator Hits Warning Level - Price Drop Coming?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Signals Massive 2,084% Upside
2024/03/05 14:02
Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Signals Massive 2,084% Upside
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin Quickly Approaching ATH
2024/03/05 14:02
Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on New Bitcoin Quickly Approaching ATH
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Proof of Talk returns to the Louvre Palace as agenda-setting event for Web3
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Fest: A Day of Triumph and Innovation!
GTA Token Soars to Unprecedented Heights, Redefining Crypto Gaming Landscape
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Sees 50% Surge in Staggering $7.8 Billion Trading Volume
Bitcoin (BTC) MVRV Indicator Hits Warning Level - Price Drop Coming?
Cardano (ADA) Price Trend Signals Massive 2,084% Upside
Show all