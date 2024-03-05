Advertisement
Is XRP Running to $0.7? Here's What Price Shows Us

Arman Shirinyan
XRP making its way toward next major resistance level
Tue, 5/03/2024 - 12:14
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the cryptocurrency market observes Bitcoin's explosive journey to $67,000, let's turn our attention to XRP. Despite the broader market's bullish sentiment, XRP has been relatively underperforming, with traders and investors eyeing key resistance levels for signs of an impending breakout or reversal.

The current price chart illustrates XRP trading at a pivotal point. After experiencing a surge, it faces resistance around the $0.64 mark. This level is a major hurdle XRP must overcome to continue its upward trajectory toward the $0.7 target. The resistance is fortified by historical price actions, where XRP has seen significant sell-offs, making it a notable level for both bulls and bears.

XRPUSDT
XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

However, the resistance at $0.64 also presents the possibility of a price reversal. Should XRP fail to breach this threshold with significant buying volume, it may signal a lack of confidence from the market, potentially leading to a downturn. The price could then retreat to lower support levels, which currently stand at $0.57 and $0.53. These levels may provide a cushion for XRP’s price, allowing for a potential accumulation before another rally attempt.

On the flip side, taking cues from Bitcoin’s recent performance, a marketwide sentiment boost could provide the necessary impetus for XRP to break through its current resistance. A successful breakout above $0.64, backed by strong volume, could confirm a bullish trend for XRP, potentially opening the gates for it to test the $0.7 mark and align its performance with the broader market.

XRP’s journey to $0.7 is contingent on its ability to maintain momentum and push through critical resistance. While Bitcoin's market dominance often sets the tone for altcoins, XRP’s price action must be independently strong to reach new highs. Market participants will be closely monitoring the volume and price action at the current resistance level for signs of a breakout or reversal.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

