Dogwifhat (WIF) Price Skyrockets 27% as Binance Finally Spot Lists Solana Meme Coin

In a significant development shaking the cryptocurrency sphere today, Binance , the globe's leading crypto exchange, has officially added Dogwifhat (WIF) , the blazing hot meme token operating on the Solana blockchain, to its spot market.

The announcement, disseminated via Binance's official communication channels, disclosed that trading for the Dogwifhat token had commenced instantly on the Binance spot market, offering traders a variety of pairs, including BTC, USDT, FDUSD and TRY.

Hat still on, though

The inception of Dogwifhat into the crypto realm in late 2023, showcasing the iconic image of a Shiba Inu puppy adorned with a knit hat from the widely popular 2020 meme, swiftly captured the attention of crypto aficionados. Promptly embraced, the "wif hat" meme garnered momentum, catapulting Dogwifhat into the limelight. With major media outlets like Bloomberg amplifying the trend, the fervor surrounding this meme-inspired cryptocurrency only intensified.

WIF to USD by CoinMarketCap

The breaking news ignited a short-term surge in the price of WIF, propelling it to $1.91 and boasting a market capitalization of an impressive $1.88 billion.The meme coin's ascent has undeniably propelled it to new heights, firmly establishing it as the 59th biggest asset on the crypto market.

Despite this meteoric rise, the journey for Dogwifhat may just be beginning, as it still harbors an ambition yet to be fulfilled – a coveted listing on Coinbase, a major U.S. crypto exchange. The listing on Binance not only validates WIF's prominence within the crypto ecosystem but also ignites anticipation among enthusiasts for potential developments from Coinbase.