Advertisement
AD

SHIB v. XRP? Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Declares SHIB Dominance

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama boldly asserts SHIB's reign over XRP and Solana, signaling seismic shift in crypto landscape
Tue, 5/03/2024 - 8:03
SHIB v. XRP? Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Declares SHIB Dominance
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu's dominance on the crypto market has been thrust into the spotlight as the self-styled Shytoshi Kusama, lead figure behind the Shiba Inu token, took to social media to declare SHIB's unprecedented trading volume triumph over industry heavyweights XRP and Solana.

Advertisement

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Overtakes Cardano (ADA). Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Next?

According to CoinMarketCap data, Shiba Inu surged ahead with a staggering $13.5 billion trading volume in the last 24 hours. This figure significantly eclipsed the combined trading volumes of XRP, BNB and Solana, which totaled approximately $12 billion during the same period.

The meteoric rise of SHIB's trading volume, marking a remarkable 237% increase, has propelled the meme-inspired cryptocurrency to the forefront of the market. Currently occupying the fifth position among all cryptocurrencies in terms of trading volume, SHIB's ascent is further underscored by its jaw-dropping 380% surge in price over the past week.

""
Source: CoinMarketCap

While SHIB basks in its momentous achievement, questions linger over its ability to sustain this newfound dominance. Unlike established tokens like BNB, Solana and XRP, which regularly command billions in trading volumes, SHIB's current position is rather uncharted territory. The challenge now lies in whether SHIB can maintain its momentum and solidify its standing on the fiercely competitive crypto landscape.

Related
SHIB Lead Shytoshi Kusama Doesn't Care If Bitcoin Hits $70,000, Here's Why

As SHIB continues to captivate investors with its remarkable performance, all eyes remain firmly fixed on its future trajectory and whether it can uphold its position amid the evolving dynamics of the crypto market.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk No Longer World's Richest Person
2024/03/05 08:00
Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk No Longer World's Richest Person
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Overtakes Cardano (ADA). Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Next?
2024/03/05 08:00
Dogecoin (DOGE) Overtakes Cardano (ADA). Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Next?
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image What Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Predicted About Crypto in 2009
2024/03/05 08:00
What Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Predicted About Crypto in 2009
Dan BurginDan Burgin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

GTA Token Soars to Unprecedented Heights, Redefining Crypto Gaming Landscape
SunContract Unveils “The Personal Power Plant”, The World’s First NFT Marketplace for Real World Solar Panels at Crypto Expo Europe 2024
Prague Gaming & TECH Summit To Rock Networking with Electrifying Endorphina Club Party
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

SHIB v. XRP? Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Declares SHIB Dominance
Dogecoin Fan Elon Musk No Longer World's Richest Person
Dogecoin (DOGE) Overtakes Cardano (ADA). Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Next?
Show all