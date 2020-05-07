Charles Hoskinson Slams 'Dr. Doom' Peter Schiff for Sticking to Same Old Tune

News
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 07:14
Alex Dovbnya
Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson takes a dig at economist Peter Schiff for sticking to his “Dr. Doom” persona
Cover image via list.wiki
Contents

Charles Hoskinson, the founder of blockchain project Cardano, has slammed gold bug Peter Schiff for constantly predicting that the sky is falling and that gold could be humanity’s only savior.    

In response to Hoskinson, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao quipped that being a doom-sayer could be a standalone profession.   

Related
Exclusive Interview: Charles Hoskinson Knows How to Find Satoshi Nakamoto

The king of consistency

The economic forecaster appeared in the spotlight after foreseeing the economic meltdown in 2008, three years before it actually happened.

Since then, he has accurately predicted 100 out of 2 recessions, but his gold and Bitcoin price calls went terribly wrong.

Schiff chose to stubbornly dismiss Bitcoin from the get-go, thus missing out on a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity. In fact, he could have walked away with eight tons at the end of the previous decade by investing 100 grams worth of the yellow metal into BTC in 2010.

Meanwhile, gold was heading to $5,000 in 2012, 2015, and 2019, according to Schiff’s predictions, which couldn’t be more detached from reality.

Related
It's Impossible for Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Be Too Low: Peter Schiff

Giving Nouriel Roubini a run for his money

Still, Schiff is not going to lose his title as Bitcoin’s biggest critic anytime soon. As reported by U.Today, he recently tweeted that the best-performing asset of the 2010s would not have much time to shine.

Apparently, he derives pleasure from riling up Bitcoiners, and he wants to troll crypto Twitter to the fullest before a purported crash happens.

There is also a chance that he is competing for the “Dr. Doom” title with Nobel-winning economist Nouriel Roubini who recently trashed crypto as the mother of all bubbles in his new broadcast. 

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy