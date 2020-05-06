BTC
Peter Schiff Predicts Collapse of Bitcoin, Says It Won't Shine for Long

News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 09:13
  • Alex Dovbnya

    With only five days left until the much-anticipated Bitcoin halving, gold bug Peter Schiff is going on another Twitter rant, predicting the collapse of Bitcoin

During another rage-tweeting spree, Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff is predicting the collapse of Bitcoin.

He admits that he likes riling crypto Twitter up, but this apparently won’t last for too long since the cryptocurrency that started it all doesn’t have much time left to shine. 

Must Read
It's Impossible for Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Be Too Low: Peter Schiff - READ MORE

A bearish case for the halving

Searches for this year’s Bitcoin halving have so far quadrupled compared to 2016, with only five days left until the big event.

Schiff is also keeping tabs on the much-anticipated supply cut that has historically led to enormous price appreciation.

The gold bug says that being long on the brink of the halving is the most obvious consensus trade, which is why it will probably fail. He is certain that there is no demand to push the price higher.  

Anthony Pompliano of Morgan Creek Digital suggested Schiff put his money where his mouth is and short Bitcoin instead of tweeting about it.

Must Read
This Is Why Billionaire Tim Draper Expects Bitcoin Adoption to Grow - READ MORE

Why Schiff might be right

While hardly anyone takes Schiff’s doomy Bitcoin tweets seriously, there might be a grain of truth in his halving call.

Back in 2016, there was no immediate rally after the supply-changing event. The BTC price fell nearly 30 percent from July 9 to Aug. 2 (from $660 to $465) before slowly grinding higher and higher.

According to Bloomberg’s crypto skeptic Joe Weisenthal, the disillusionment surrounding the halving could produce a big bear market.   

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin News #Peter Schiff

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulation Recovers From COVID-19. Is This Bullish?

News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 12:20
  • Vladislav Sopov

    It's hard to believe there is any economic process in 2020 that has already mitigated the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak and is back on track. Willy Woo has found one

Bitcoin (BTC) whales, i.e. top wallets of the Bitcoin (BTC) network holding insane amounts of 1,000+ BTC each (more than $9M at press time) have demonstrated inspiring behavior amid the turbulent Q1, 2020.

Bullish indicator from whales

Seasoned trader and analyst Willy Woo posted a chart that demonstrates the correlation between the number of wallets that store 1,000+ BTC and the Bitcoin (BTC) price. He used data from top on-chain analytical team Glassnode.

According to the chart, the number of fat cats in Bitcoin (BTC) started a rally in mid-January, 2020. After the tremendous Crypto Black Thursday crash, whale accumulation stopped for a couple of days. But shortly after they regained momentum.

Mr. Woo even highlighted that Bitcoin (BTC) whale accumulation was 'unperturbed by the COVID crash', disregarding the mid-March stop. All in all, this setup looks 'macro bullish' for the well-known trader.

Accumulation or reaccumulation?

The concept of accumulation as the most influential process behind Bitcoin (BTC) price movements has been mentioned by numerous analysts and educationists. E.g., Tuur Demeester of Adamant Capital believes that Bitcoin (BTC) was in an accumulation phase in Q4, 2019.

Must Read
Tuur Demeester Says Bitcoin Could Touch $5,000 Briefly - READ MORE

Based on this approach, he accurately predicted the painful Bitcoin (BTC) price drop of Q1, 2020 prior to the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving.

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

